The Thesis

With Brent ripping past $111 on stalled US-Iran talks and Nifty closing below 24,000 on banking weakness, the conviction stack is leaning hard into energy producers - the only sector where today's macro and the model agreement align cleanly. Domestic flows (+₹4,124 cr) are absorbing foreign selling (−₹1,151 cr), but VIX at 18 and an overnight Nasdaq drop of 0.9% say the tape is still uneasy.

Where We're Concentrated

Energy dominates the cluster - Reliance, ONGC, Oil India, Coal India and IOC all show 3-4 model agreement, a clear bet that crude's geopolitical premium is sticky. The thesis breaks if US-Iran talks restart and Brent unwinds toward $95; until then, every dollar above $105 is a tailwind for upstream India.

Conviction Picks

HIGHEST CONVICTION

Reliance Industries

Integrated play on $111 Brent plus Jio cash flows - the cleanest way to express the energy tilt without single-asset risk.

ENERGY PURE-PLAY

ONGC

Pure upstream beta to crude - with Brent holding above $110, every realization print compounds the case.

FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIER

Max Financial Services

Non-bank financial exposure as PSU and private banks led yesterday's BankNifty selloff - a sidestep that keeps financials in the book.

DEFENSIVE BALLAST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Pharma defensive with VIX at 18 and the overnight US chip-led selloff signaling broader risk-off undertones.

CRUDE-NEUTRAL HEDGE

Bharti Airtel

Telecom with no crude or rate sensitivity - the position that survives if the energy trade unwinds.

One Thing to Watch

Brent at $111. A break below $105 unwinds the energy book; a push through $115 on Strait of Hormuz escalation and this entire conviction stack runs.