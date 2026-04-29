Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a muted opening on Wednesday. At the open, Sensex gained 350 points while Nifty was up 100 points. Earlier, the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, was trading with marginal gains.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 19 paise lower against the US dollar at 94.74 compared to Tuesday's close of 94.55 a dollar.
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Sensex Opens At 77,280, Nifty At 24,100
The NSE Nifty50 opened around 24,102 levels, up by 106.30 points or 0.44 per cent. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex was up 331.25 points (or 0.43 per cent) at 77,218.16.
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The Thesis
With Brent ripping past $111 on stalled US-Iran talks and Nifty closing below 24,000 on banking weakness, the conviction stack is leaning hard into energy producers - the only sector where today's macro and the model agreement align cleanly. Domestic flows (+₹4,124 cr) are absorbing foreign selling (−₹1,151 cr), but VIX at 18 and an overnight Nasdaq drop of 0.9% say the tape is still uneasy.
Where We're Concentrated
Energy dominates the cluster - Reliance, ONGC, Oil India, Coal India and IOC all show 3-4 model agreement, a clear bet that crude's geopolitical premium is sticky. The thesis breaks if US-Iran talks restart and Brent unwinds toward $95; until then, every dollar above $105 is a tailwind for upstream India.
Conviction Picks
HIGHEST CONVICTION
Reliance Industries
Integrated play on $111 Brent plus Jio cash flows - the cleanest way to express the energy tilt without single-asset risk.
ENERGY PURE-PLAY
ONGC
Pure upstream beta to crude - with Brent holding above $110, every realization print compounds the case.
FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIER
Max Financial Services
Non-bank financial exposure as PSU and private banks led yesterday's BankNifty selloff - a sidestep that keeps financials in the book.
DEFENSIVE BALLAST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Pharma defensive with VIX at 18 and the overnight US chip-led selloff signaling broader risk-off undertones.
CRUDE-NEUTRAL HEDGE
Bharti Airtel
Telecom with no crude or rate sensitivity - the position that survives if the energy trade unwinds.
One Thing to Watch
Brent at $111. A break below $105 unwinds the energy book; a push through $115 on Strait of Hormuz escalation and this entire conviction stack runs.