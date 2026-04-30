44 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open lower on Thursday as oil prices have surged to $120 amid US-Iran stand-off. Also, Donald Trump has said that he will maintain the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, exit poll results for five states (which came out last night) are expected to drive investor sentiments in India. Notably, this is the last trading day of the week as Friday (May 1) will be a stock market holiday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Gold vs Personal Loan: Which Is Better For Borrowing Under Rs 5 Lakh
While gold loans charge lower interest rates, personal loans offer a longer repayment duration. Experts say the choice changes as per user's need. Read full report here