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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open lower on Thursday as oil prices have surged to $120 amid US-Iran stand-off. Also, Donald Trump has said that he will maintain the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, exit poll results for five states (which came out last night) are expected to drive investor sentiments in India. Notably, this is the last trading day of the week as Friday (May 1) will be a stock market holiday.

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Apr 30, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Gold vs Personal Loan: Which Is Better For Borrowing Under Rs 5 Lakh

While gold loans charge lower interest rates, personal loans offer a longer repayment duration. Experts say the choice changes as per user's need. Read full report here

Apr 30, 2026 07:41 (IST)
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Share Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Toral Market Cap

At the close on Wednesday (April 29), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,68,62,432.

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