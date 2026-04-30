Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open lower on Thursday as oil prices have surged to $120 amid US-Iran stand-off. Also, Donald Trump has said that he will maintain the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, exit poll results for five states (which came out last night) are expected to drive investor sentiments in India. Notably, this is the last trading day of the week as Friday (May 1) will be a stock market holiday.

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