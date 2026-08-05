Markets Fall Over New Closing Price System: Why Traders Are Spooked

Stock Market Today: India's stock market indices had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday.

Crude oil price eased, the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The Sensex jumped around 450 points at one stage.

But the mood changed quickly.

By 2:23 pm, the Sensex was down around 125 points. The sharp turnaround came as traders continued to grapple with India's new system for determining closing prices.

Share Market Today: What Has Changed?

India introduced the Closing Auction Session (CAS) from August 3. Under the old system, the closing price was broadly calculated using the volume-weighted average price of trades during the final 30 minutes of regular trading.

The new system works differently. For stocks that have futures and options contracts, regular trading ends earlier. A separate 20-minute closing auction then takes place. Buy and sell orders are collected and matched to arrive at a final price.

The catch? Traders do not get the same real-time visibility into price movements during the auction.

That has created a problem. Prices can move sharply before the final closing price becomes clear.

Stock Market News: Why Are Traders Nervous?

The biggest worry is uncertainty. A trader may see one price during regular market hours. The official closing price can then emerge at a very different level after the auction. That matters enormously in the derivatives market.

Futures and options contracts are settled using closing prices. Even a relatively small difference in the final price can therefore change the profit or loss on a position. The impact can be particularly sharp around derivatives expiry.

The new mechanism has already contributed to unusual price swings and differences between the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex. The Nifty's closing mechanism is now influenced by the auction process, while the Sensex follows a separate order book.

This divergence is making life difficult for traders who normally rely on the relationship between cash and derivatives prices.

Sensex, Nifty News: Why The Change Was Introduced

The new system is not designed to make markets more volatile. Quite the opposite.

The closing auction is intended to make the price-discovery process more robust and bring India's market structure closer to global practices.

There is also a bigger issue at play. The closing price can have a major impact on derivatives positions. That creates an incentive for traders to influence prices near the end of the session.

The auction system is meant to reduce that vulnerability by bringing orders together and allowing the market to discover a single closing price. But the transition has been anything but smooth.

Share Market News: Will The Volatility Continue?

Probably not. Market participants expect the distortions to reduce as traders, brokers and institutions become more familiar with the auction mechanism.

"While the objective of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) is to improve price discovery and align India with global market practices, the rollout has exposed significant operational and liquidity challenges. The sharp divergence in closing prices across exchanges, coupled with artificial movements in benchmark indices during the initial days, has unsettled traders and raised concerns over fair price discovery, hedging efficiency, and settlement risk. Market participants are likely to closely watch whether liquidity improves as participants adapt to the new mechanism or whether regulators and exchanges introduce refinements to address the early distortions," said Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, AMFI registered MFD.

Market participants expect the price discrepancies and inefficiencies to settle as the system matures. Regulators, meanwhile, are not planning an immediate review and expect the market to adjust.