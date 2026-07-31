Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened flat on Friday. The Sensex was up 64 points while Nifty gained 30.
The rupee opened 28 paise stronger at 95.40 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.68 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
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Stock Market Analysis By Gaurav Udani
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open higher around 24,390, up nearly 70 points, indicating a positive start backed by supportive global cues.
The index is now trading close to a crucial breakout zone. A sustained move above 24,400-24,500 could confirm a bullish breakout, opening the door for a rally towards 24,700-24,900 in the near term.
On the downside, 24,200-24,250 remains the immediate support zone. As long as Nifty holds above this range, the short-term trend continues to favor the bulls.
Market breadth has improved, and with positive global sentiment, momentum appears to be building. If buying sustains through the session, today's move could mark the beginning of the next leg of the uptrend.
Traders can continue with a buy-on-dips strategy, while fresh long positions may be considered on a decisive breakout above the 24,500 level."
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is trading around $64,000, reflecting a market that is balancing macroeconomic uncertainty with resilient institutional participation. Despite near-term volatility, Bitcoin continues to find support from steady institutional interest, growing futures activity, and sustained participation across the broader digital asset ecosystem. XRP, meanwhile, is approaching an important resistance zone, and a decisive move above these levels could improve sentiment across select altcoins. Overall, the market remains in a consolidation phase where conviction is likely to emerge only after key technical levels are tested.
For investors, this is a phase that rewards patience over impulsive positioning. Rather than chasing short-term price swings, the focus should remain on fundamentally strong digital assets, disciplined capital allocation, and staggered accumulation during periods of consolidation. Diversification, prudent position sizing, and a long-term investment horizon continue to be the most effective approach as the market digests macroeconomic developments and prepares for its next directional move."
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold climbed toward $4,100 an ounce, and silver approached $59, extending gains for a second straight session as a weaker US dollar improved demand for precious metals. The dollar came under pressure amid speculation that Japan intervened in currency markets to support the yen, putting gold on track for its first monthly gain in five months. Meanwhile, crude oil eased to just below $84 a barrel after signs of improving supply conditions. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz picked up, with 14 vessels transiting on Wednesday, while Qatar successfully resumed LNG exports through the route. Gold now needs to hold above $4,100 to confirm a stronger recovery.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading around $64,500 after failing to sustain a move above the key $65,000 resistance level. Softer US PCE inflation data, which eased to 3.7% and marked its first monthly decline since 2020, improved the market sentiment. However, the recovery lacks strong participation. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are on track for their weakest monthly inflows on record, attracting just $205 million in July, while spot trading volumes on major exchanges have fallen by as much as 85% compared with last year. Seasonality also remains a concern, with Bitcoin posting negative returns in each of the past four Augusts. A decisive close above $65,000 by tonight could strengthen momentum, while $63,000 remains the key support level.
Market analysis by Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $64,350 on Friday and was broadly unchanged over 24 hours, as investors balanced softer US inflation against the Federal Reserve's still-hawkish policy stance. Immediate support lies at $63,800-$64,000, followed by the heavier on-chain demand area near $63,000. Resistance is visible around $65,300-$65,500, with the recent $66,700 local high presenting the next stronger hurdle.
On-chain conditions point to consolidation rather than a decisive recovery. Exchange liquidity has continued to contract. At the same time, aggressive selling has eased, while long-term holders continue to retain their Bitcoin.However, active addresses, transaction pressure and broader capital inflows remain subdued. Perpetual-futures buying has weakened and long-position funding costs have cooled, even as options markets price greater future volatility.
Institutional demand has stabilised only modestly after a difficult final week of July. US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $225.1 million on July 23, $240.1 million on July 24, $11.6 million on July 27 and $49.7 million on July 28, before receiving $32.1 million on July 29. Those five completed sessions produced a combined $494.4 million outflow. July 30 showed a preliminary $49.7 million inflow, with BlackRock's figure unavailable.
Large-cap altcoins were mostly positive. Ethereum gained 0.6% to $1,904, BNB rose 2.3% to $588, XRP added 0.2% to $1.08, Solana advanced 0.5% to $74.27 and TRON increased 0.9% to $0.329. BNB led the group, but limited gains elsewhere suggest selective participation rather than a broad altcoin rally.
The Fed held rates at 3.50%-3.75%, although three policymakers preferred a quarter-point increase. Markets now assign about a 65% probability of a September hike. Headline PCE inflation eased to 3.7%, core PCE stood at 3.3%, and second-quarter GDP slowed to 1.5%. Friday's Employment Cost Index and the August 7 jobs report are the next major catalysts.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term moves. Staggered accumulation, limited leverage and disciplined position sizing remain preferable until Bitcoin sustains a move above $65,500 and ETF demand improves consistently.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 extended its recovery for a second consecutive session on Thursday, gaining 66.95 points to close at 24,317.15. While sectoral participation remained mixed, the market's resilience was encouraging as the index sustained above a key call concentration zone, indicating improving bullish sentiment. Auto stocks led the gains after Mahindra & Mahindra's strong quarterly performance lifted the Nifty Auto index by 1.6%, while banking and realty witnessed some profit booking. Broader markets underperformed, suggesting that investors continue to favour quality large-cap names. Encouragingly, FII selling has moderated over the past few sessions, providing additional support to market sentiment.
Global cues have also turned favourable. Wall Street staged a strong rebound after robust earnings from Microsoft fuelled optimism around AI-led technology spending, lifting the Nasdaq by 2.8%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted healthy gains. The positive momentum has carried into Asian markets, with technology-driven buying supporting regional indices, while GIFT Nifty indicates a firm opening around the 24,400 mark.
The near-term outlook remains mildly positive. As long as the Nifty sustains above the 24,150-24,000 support zone, the undertone is likely to remain constructive. A decisive move above 24,450 could trigger fresh momentum towards the 24,700-24,750 zone. However, elevated Brent crude prices near $90 per barrel continue to be the key monitorable, as sustained strength in oil could limit further upside by reviving concerns over inflation and India's external balance.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"The crypto market continues to trade under the influence of global macroeconomic sentiment. While digital assets remain fundamentally resilient, recent price action reflects a broader risk-off environment across financial markets as investors assess the outlook for interest rates, inflation, and global liquidity.
One of the key trends emerging this week is crypto's increasing correlation with traditional assets. Recent data shows Bitcoin moving with a 67% correlation to equities and an even stronger 93% correlation with gold. It shows that institutional capital is increasingly treating digital assets as part of the broader macro investment landscape. Developments such as central bank policy, inflation expectations, and geopolitical events are having a greater influence on crypto price action.
On the flip side, approximately $144.63 million in long positions were liquidated during the recent pullback. Investor sentiment remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index at 34, firmly in the Fear zone.
On the institutional front, Franklin Templeton's public support for the CLARITY Act reflects growing demand from large financial institutions for a clearer regulatory framework in the United States. This could strengthen institutional participation and support the industry's long-term growth.
Bitcoin is trading around $64,199, up 0.06% over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum is at $1,901.73, down 0.50% during the same period.
Analysts have predicted the immediate support for Bitcoin at $63,800-$64,000 and the immediate resistance at $65,000. For futures traders, a decisive move above $65,000 could improve bullish momentum, while a breakdown below $63,800 may increase the likelihood of further downside toward $62,500.
Ethereum remains in a consolidation phase. Futures traders should watch whether price can reclaim $1,940, which could lead to the test of the $2,000 level."
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Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin traded near $64,000 on Thursday, slipping slightly even as U.S. stock futures advanced following strong earnings from Microsoft, which reassured investors that heavy investments in artificial intelligence are beginning to deliver returns.
In the precious metals market, gold initially benefited from safe-haven demand, but rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar capped further gains, while silver remained largely unchanged.
Technically, Bitcoin briefly climbed above the $65,000 mark but failed to sustain the breakout. A 4-hour close above the $64,700-$65,000 zone is needed to confirm renewed bullish momentum. If this level is reclaimed, the next major resistance lies in the $65,600-$65,900 range. On the downside, immediate support is seen at $64,170, followed by the $62,700-$63,350 support zone.
Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart continue to narrow, signaling that a period of heightened volatility may be approaching. Until a decisive breakout occurs, Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound between $62,600 and $66,500.
For Ethereum, $1,935 remains the key breakout level. A sustained move above this resistance could pave the way for a rally toward $1,950-$1,980, while $1,875 continues to serve as the key support level.