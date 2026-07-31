Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities

"Nifty is expected to open higher around 24,390, up nearly 70 points, indicating a positive start backed by supportive global cues.

The index is now trading close to a crucial breakout zone. A sustained move above 24,400-24,500 could confirm a bullish breakout, opening the door for a rally towards 24,700-24,900 in the near term.

On the downside, 24,200-24,250 remains the immediate support zone. As long as Nifty holds above this range, the short-term trend continues to favor the bulls.

Market breadth has improved, and with positive global sentiment, momentum appears to be building. If buying sustains through the session, today's move could mark the beginning of the next leg of the uptrend.

Traders can continue with a buy-on-dips strategy, while fresh long positions may be considered on a decisive breakout above the 24,500 level."