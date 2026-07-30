Lemonn (Nu Investors Technologies Pvt. Ltd), a stock broking platform under the PeepalCo Group, reported strong year-on-year (YoY) growth across key business metrics in May 2026, reflecting increasing retail participation in India's equity markets. Revenue from operations grew over 800% year-on-year to Rs 8.97 crore in May 2026 from Rs 99 lakh in the same month last year. During the period, retail order volumes increased 9.08X, rising from 3.05 lakh to 27.71 lakh orders, while the number of active retail traders grew 5.14X, from 4,722 to 24,309.

Devam Sardana, Business Head, Lemonn, said, "Our focus over the past year has been on building products that solve real investor needs, listening closely to customer feedback and continuously refining the investing experience. The strong growth we've seen is a reflection of that customer-first approach. Maintaining this structural discipline puts us on a very clear path to breaking even in the near term. Over the next two to three years, our priority is to continue deepening our product stack and refining platform stability to support this accelerating user acquisition."