Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Monday as oil prices fell after US-Iran pause strikes. At the open, Sensex climbed 580 points while Nifty was up 170 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 44 paise stronger at 96.13 against the US Dollar, compared to Friday's close of 96.57 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Mangalam Worldwide Limited strengthens growth momentum in Q1 FY27; PAT up 18.71% YoY to Rs 12.02 crore
Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL), a leading fully integrated stainless-steel manufacturer, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Total Income of the company stood at Rs 316.85 crore in Q1 FY27, marking a YoY growth of 13.40% from Rs 279.41 crore in Q1 FY26. MWL reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 12.02 crore, up 18.71% YoY, from Rs 10.13 crore in Q1 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 29.72 crore, registering a growth of 50.74% YoY compared to Rs 19.72 crore in Q1 FY26.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery, trading around the $65,000 mark after successfully holding support above $63,000. However, the rebound remains weak as US spot Bitcoin ETFs ended the week with net outflows, limiting upside momentum. Broader macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions have also kept investors cautious, reducing appetite for risk assets ahead of this week's FOMC meeting. Markets are now pricing a 38% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike, up sharply from 13% a week ago. Investors will closely watch Kevin Warsh's commentary for clues on the policy outlook. A dovish tone could lift Bitcoin toward $66,000, while a hawkish stance may see support tested near $61,000.
Market Analysis By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin has travelled a fair distance from its July 1 low of $57,754, gaining nearly 13% to trade around $65,160 on July 27. For investors, the question is whether the recovery has enough demand to continue beyond $68,000. The answer remains uncertain because Bitcoin is still moving within the $64,000-$66,800 range that has contained it through much of the past week.
The rally initially had meaningful support from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which received $999.3 million over 7 consecutive trading sessions between July 14 and July 22. That support weakened just as Bitcoin approached its immediate resistance, with the ETFs losing $225.1 million on July 23 and another $240.1 million on July 24. The final net inflow for the week was therefore only $33.9 million, which helps explain why Bitcoin has struggled to convert its 13% rebound into a decisive breakout.
The price levels now offer investors a simple way to judge what comes next. Bitcoin must first move beyond $66,800 and then close convincingly above $68,000, where sellers have repeatedly entered the market. The bigger hurdle lies near $69,000-$69,500, which represents the average acquisition cost of short-term holders and could attract selling from recent buyers waiting to recover their capital. The same framework applies on the downside, with $64,000 serving as the first support for the current recovery.
A sustained break below $64,000 could pull Bitcoin towards $62,500-$63,000, while a deeper loss of confidence would bring $60,000 and the $57,754 July low back into consideration. The market is therefore trading within a relatively narrow decision area, with approximately $5,500 separating near-term support from the short-term-holder cost basis.
On-chain data shows why the market has not broken down despite weak ETF demand. Around 12.20 million BTC, equivalent to 60.8% of circulating supply, had remained unmoved for more than 1 year by mid-July. A further 3.55 million BTC, or 17.7% of supply, had been held for between 6 and 12 months, suggesting that a large section of the market is prepared to wait through the current weakness. That patience should not be mistaken for a fully repaired market, because only 53% of Bitcoin supply was in profit against a 4-year average of 76%. These readings suggest that long-term holders are absorbing supply, but many investors who entered at higher prices are still carrying losses.
The improvement in altcoins has also been selective rather than market-wide. Ethereum was the clear outperformer at approximately $1,945, gaining 3.52% over 24 hours and 3.92% over 7 days. Solana rose 2.27% in 24 hours but remained 0.39% lower for the week. BNB gained 0.53%, XRP rose 0.66%, and TRON added only 0.12%, while Bitcoin retained a dominant market share of 58.6%.
The next move may ultimately be decided outside the crypto market, beginning with the US Federal Reserve meeting on July 28-29. Markets were assigning a 36.3% probability to a 25-basis-point increase from the existing 3.50%-3.75% policy range. This makes the decision unusually significant for liquidity-sensitive assets. A rate increase or hawkish guidance could strengthen the dollar and weigh on Bitcoin, while a policy hold could support another attempt at $68,000. Oil will influence that decision because Brent fell 4.7% to $92.19 on July 27 after the US and Iran paused attacks, having previously moved above $100. A sustained decline below $100 would ease inflation concerns, but renewed conflict could quickly restore the pressure on interest rates and risk assets. The July 30 releases of US Q2 GDP and June PCE inflation, followed by the Q2 Employment Cost Index on July 31, will provide the next evidence on that question.
Our advice: For investors, the present market does not warrant chasing a 13% rebound or treating every green session as confirmation of a new trend. The recovery becomes stronger above $68,000 and more credible above $69,500, while a fall below $64,000 would indicate that the rebound is losing support. Until one of those levels breaks, staggered purchases and limited leverage offer a more measured approach than making a large directional bet around the July 29 Fed decision.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin is consolidating near $65,200 after facing repeated supply around $66,500-$67,000. Its 4-hour structure remains moderately bullish, with price trading above the major moving averages. However, fading momentum below resistance suggests that buyers may require a fresh catalyst. A decisive 4-hour close above $67,000-$67,200 could open the path toward $68,000-$68,500, while $65,000 is the immediate support, followed by the stronger $64,200-$64,700 demand zone. A breakdown below this region could expose $62,500-$63,000.
Ethereum is outperforming near $1,940, reflecting improving risk appetite across the broader crypto market, while ETF participation and reduced long-term-holder selling remain constructive. I
n commodities, gold is stabilising near $4,050, with $4,000 as key support and $4,100-$4,150 as resistance. Silver is holding above $55 but remains sensitive to yields and the dollar.
Global financial markets are entering a high-risk event week, with the Federal Reserve decision, major technology earnings and geopolitical developments likely to drive volatility across asset classes. Easing US-Iran tensions have softened oil prices and supported equity futures, but elevated Treasury yields and persistent inflation concerns remain important constraints. Wall Street sentiment has also turned cautious after Tesla and Alphabet highlighted heavy investment spending and weaker free-cash-flow trends, intensifying scrutiny of returns from the AI capital-expenditure cycle. Overall, Fed communication, technology-sector guidance and macro liquidity are likely to determine the next directional move.
Pre-Market Quote By Gaurav Udani
Gaurav Udani, Founder - ThinCredBlu Securities Pvt. Ltd
"Nifty is expected to open higher around 23,900, up nearly 120 points, indicating a positive start supported by improved global cues and easing market sentiment.
The recovery could help the index move back towards key resistance levels, but traders should watch whether the gains are sustained after the opening.
Technically, 23,700-23,750 will act as the immediate support zone, while 24,000-24,100 remains the key resistance range. A decisive move above resistance could trigger fresh buying and improve the short-term outlook.
Despite the positive opening, markets remain sensitive to global developments, and volatility cannot be ruled out.
Traders should avoid chasing the gap-up opening and instead wait for confirmation above key resistance levels. A buy on dips approach remains preferable as long as Nifty holds above its immediate support zone."
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets began the week on a steady footing, with Bitcoin trading around $65,100 and Ethereum hovering near $1,944, reflecting cautious optimism despite persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. Trading activity remains measured as investors assess global monetary policy signals, while institutional participation continues to provide underlying support. Bitcoin's ability to hold key price levels suggests long-term conviction remains intact.
Beyond price action, regulatory clarity is gradually improving across major markets, tokenization initiatives are gaining traction, and blockchain adoption is expanding across financial services and enterprise applications. These developments reinforce the view that the current phase is driven more by infrastructure building."
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC held above $65K despite the US-Iran conflict, supporting expectations of a relief rally if tensions ease and oil prices continue declining. Brent crude is trading near $87, with lower energy prices potentially improving sentiment across crypto and broader risk assets. Dormant Bitcoin activity also fell to its lowest level since Q3 2022, suggesting long-term holders have reduced selling. Holding above $65K keeps the near-term structure constructive, while a sustained break above $66K could open the path towards $67K-$68K. However, the Fed decision and geopolitical developments remain key drivers.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Friday at 23,767.45, down 102.15 points or 0.43%, extending its losing streak to five consecutive sessions and recording a weekly decline of 2.33%. Investor sentiment remained under pressure after Brent crude surged above the $100-per-barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, triggering broad-based selling in auto, metals and energy stocks. IT and media shares provided some resilience, while the Bank Nifty outperformed marginally to close at 56,693.50. Global cues were mixed, with the Dow Jones advancing 0.46% on strength in Apple, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.64% as weakness in semiconductor stocks, led by Intel, weighed on technology counters.
Market sentiment has improved meaningfully over the weekend after the US and Iran paused military action, easing fears of an immediate supply disruption. Brent crude has corrected sharply by more than 9% to around $88 per barrel, offering a significant tailwind for India through lower inflation expectations, an improved current account outlook and reduced pressure on the rupee. Despite weakness across Asian markets, firm US index futures and a strong rebound in Nasdaq futures have lifted risk appetite, with GIFT Nifty indicating a positive opening of around 100-110 points.
Technically, the near-term outlook has turned cautiously constructive, although the Nifty still needs to reclaim the 24,000 mark to signal a meaningful recovery. As long as the index remains below this level, volatility is likely to persist. Immediate support is placed at 23,650, followed by 23,450, while a sustained move above 24,000 could trigger a pullback towards 24,200-24,300. Going forward, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments will remain the key variables, with sustained softness in oil likely to improve market sentiment further.
Centre Tightens Crypto Rules Under Income Tax Act. Is Broader Policy Next?
Industry players believe the latest guidance is an important milestone, even though it does not introduce new taxes or regulate crypto assets. Read full report here