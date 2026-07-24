Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in red on Friday as oil crosses $100 per barrel amid the US-Iran war.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin has retreated to around $64,800, as escalating geopolitical tensions have dampened risk appetite. Fresh attacks in the Middle East have pushed crude oil above $90 a barrel, while driving US bond yields to their highest levels in 18 months, weighing on risk assets. Additional uncertainty followed reports that President Trump is considering a significantly larger military response against Iran. Despite the weakness in price, US spot Bitcoin ETFs extended their inflow streak to seven consecutive sessions, attracting nearly $1 billion in total. Bitcoin now faces resistance at $66,000, while $64,350 remains the key support level.
Markets Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Gold and silver declined despite escalating geopolitical tensions as surging US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar outweighed immediate safe-haven demand. US jobless claims fell to 187,000, while Brent crude moved above $100 per barrel, reinforcing inflation concerns and prompting markets to price a greater probability of further Federal Reserve tightening. On the four-hour chart, tokenized gold remains technically weak below $4,060-$4,070, with $4,000 representing critical support.
Crypto markets are also facing pressure from tighter financial conditions. Bitcoin remains relatively stronger than Ethereum and major altcoins, with its four-hour structure constructive above $65,000. A sustained move above $66,100 could open the $66,600-$66,900 supply zone, while a break below $65,000 may expose $64,750-$64,200. Ethereum is testing support around $1,845-$1,855, failure to hold could extend the correction toward $1,813-$1,830.
US equities closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq declining 2.15%. Alphabet's increased capital-spending plans and Tesla's first negative quarterly free cash flow in over two years weighed on sentiment.
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Pre-Market Analysis By Gaurav Udani
Gaurav Udani, Founder - ThinCredBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open lower around 23,700, down nearly 170 points, indicating a weak start as rising US Treasury bond yields continue to weigh on global equity markets.
Higher US bond yields have increased risk aversion among investors, leading to selling pressure across emerging markets, including India.
Technically, 23,450-23,550 remains the immediate support zone. Holding this range will be crucial to prevent further downside. A break below support could accelerate selling pressure and drag the index lower.
On the upside, 23,900-24,000 will act as the immediate resistance zone, where any recovery is likely to face selling pressure.
The overall market sentiment remains cautious, and traders should remain disciplined with strict risk management. Until global cues improve and Nifty reclaims key resistance levels, a cautious, level-based approach is advisable."
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC slipped below $65K before gaining it back as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on crypto and equity markets, while Brent crude moved above $100 and US bond yields reached 18-month highs. Higher energy prices have revived inflation concerns and may keep interest rates elevated, creating a challenging near-term backdrop for BTC. The July recovery could lose momentum if BTC fails to reclaim $65K, with the 21-day moving average near $64K acting as key support and $68K as the next major resistance. Investors may prefer disciplined positioning, limited leverage and gradual accumulation near support rather than chasing short-term rebounds.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets traded slightly lower, with Bitcoin down 0.13% to around $64,979 and Ethereum declining 0.62% to $1,866. Bitcoin remained under pressure as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment, prompting a shift toward safer assets. Ethereum also weakened, with traders closely monitoring institutional positioning and broader market uncertainty.
In regulatory developments, Argentina is advancing a proposal to let mutual investment funds invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies while recognizing virtual assets as collateral, signaling broader crypto adoption. Meanwhile, institutional participation in decentralized finance continues to grow after a wallet linked to Fasanara Capital opened a $67 million ETH short on Hyperliquid. The position is widely viewed as part of a hedging or market-neutral strategy, highlighting the growing institutional use of on-chain derivatives.
Bitcoin's daily technical indicators remain neutral, with immediate support around $64,200-$64,500, while Futures traders are watching whether BTC can sustain a move back toward $66,000. For Ethereum traders, $1,840-$1,860 remains the key support zone, while $1,900 is the next major resistance."