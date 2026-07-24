Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

Gold and silver declined despite escalating geopolitical tensions as surging US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar outweighed immediate safe-haven demand. US jobless claims fell to 187,000, while Brent crude moved above $100 per barrel, reinforcing inflation concerns and prompting markets to price a greater probability of further Federal Reserve tightening. On the four-hour chart, tokenized gold remains technically weak below $4,060-$4,070, with $4,000 representing critical support.

Crypto markets are also facing pressure from tighter financial conditions. Bitcoin remains relatively stronger than Ethereum and major altcoins, with its four-hour structure constructive above $65,000. A sustained move above $66,100 could open the $66,600-$66,900 supply zone, while a break below $65,000 may expose $64,750-$64,200. Ethereum is testing support around $1,845-$1,855, failure to hold could extend the correction toward $1,813-$1,830.

US equities closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq declining 2.15%. Alphabet's increased capital-spending plans and Tesla's first negative quarterly free cash flow in over two years weighed on sentiment.