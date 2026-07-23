Before You Turn 40, Make Sure You've Hit These 5 Money Milestones

For many Indians, turning 40 has long been seen as a financial milestone. It was once the age by which people were expected to own a home, have healthy savings and settle into a stable career.

That benchmark is changing.

Rising living costs, frequent job switches, delayed home ownership, the gig economy and longer life expectancy have rewritten the rules of personal finance. Today, financial security is less about ticking traditional boxes and more about building resilience.

The good news is that Indians are starting their investment journeys much earlier. The National Stock Exchange's investor base has crossed 11 crore, driven largely by millennials and Gen Z. Monthly SIP contributions have also touched record highs in recent months, reflecting a growing culture of disciplined investing.

Yet financial experts warn that many urban professionals remain underprepared for unexpected shocks.

According to Ramneek Ghotra, Chief Growth Officer at Finvasia, the years before 40 are among the most important for building long-term wealth because income generally rises while the power of compounding is still working strongly in an investor's favour.

Rather than chasing a specific net worth, Ghotra says professionals should focus on achieving a handful of financial milestones that can provide stability through every stage of life.

Build An Emergency Fund First

The first priority is creating an emergency corpus.

Whether it's a medical emergency, job loss or an economic slowdown, unexpected events can quickly derail finances. Ramneek Ghotra says professionals should ideally keep enough money to cover six to twelve months of expenses in easily accessible instruments such as savings accounts or liquid mutual funds.

For someone spending around Rs 80,000 every month, that translates into an emergency fund of roughly Rs 4.8 lakh to Rs 9.6 lakh. "The emergency fund is not idle money. It is financial insurance against uncertainty," Ghotra says.

'Time In The Market Beats Timing The Market'

Many first-time investors wait for the "perfect" opportunity to enter the market. That often proves costly.

According to Ramneek Ghotra, disciplined investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) generally delivers better long-term results than trying to predict market highs and lows.

Someone who starts investing Rs 15,000 every month in their late twenties is likely to build significantly more wealth than another investor who delays until their mid-thirties, even if both eventually invest the same amount.

"The biggest advantage isn't timing the market. It's giving compounding more time to work," Ghotra says.

He recommends maintaining a diversified portfolio that includes equities, debt, gold, retirement products and adequate liquidity instead of chasing extraordinary returns every year.

'Don't Ignore Insurance'

Insurance remains one of the most overlooked aspects of financial planning. Many people insure expensive gadgets and cars but fail to adequately protect their own income and health.

According to Ramneek Ghotra, life insurance safeguards dependents, while comprehensive health insurance prevents unexpected medical bills from eating into long-term investments. He also points to a growing concern in today's job market-layoffs.

With sectors such as technology, startups and finance witnessing periodic job cuts, Ghotra says income protection or job-loss insurance can provide temporary financial support alongside an emergency fund.

Insurance, he adds, should be viewed as wealth protection rather than another monthly expense.

Get Rid Of Expensive Debt

Higher salaries often encourage lifestyle upgrades. But credit card dues, personal loans and other high-interest borrowings can quietly erode wealth over time.

Ramneek Ghotra advises professionals to eliminate expensive consumer debt before focusing on discretionary spending or luxury purchases.

While loans that help create productive assets may still make financial sense, high-cost debt can significantly reduce long-term wealth creation. "The discipline to reduce debt often contributes as much to wealth creation as investment returns themselves," he says.

Build Wealth Beyond Your Salary

Finally, experts say professionals should avoid relying solely on monthly pay cheques.

According to Ramneek Ghotra, financially resilient individuals gradually build multiple wealth engines through investments, retirement accounts, fixed-income products, rental income, entrepreneurial ventures or other appreciating assets.

He also believes the most overlooked investment is investing in oneself.

Learning new skills, pursuing certifications and gaining expertise in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and data analytics can substantially improve earning potential over the long term. Unlike market-linked investments, these skills often deliver returns by opening the door to better salaries and career opportunities.

Financial Confidence Matters More Than Income

Experts say reaching 40 with a high salary alone does not guarantee financial security.

A diversified investment portfolio, sufficient insurance cover, manageable debt, disciplined savings and consistent investing often matter far more than headline income.

Technology is also making financial planning easier. Artificial intelligence, automated budgeting tools and personalised financial insights are helping individuals track spending, identify savings opportunities and stay focused on long-term goals.

For Ramneek Ghotra, financial success before 40 ultimately comes down to building habits that compound over decades.

"Consistent investing, prudent risk management, responsible borrowing and disciplined decision-making create not just wealth, but financial confidence," he says.