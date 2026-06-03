How To Build A Monthly Income Portfolio That Works Like A Salary

For decades, Indians are taught one thing: save more. Build SIPs. Buy insurance. Contribute to EPF. Invest in mutual funds. Accumulate wealth.

But there comes a point when the question changes.

The focus is no longer on how much money you have built. It shifts to something far more practical: how much income can that money generate every month?

For retirees, professionals nearing retirement, business owners and those pursuing financial independence, this transition can be unsettling. After years of accumulating wealth, they suddenly need their investments to do what a salary once did-arrive every month without fail.

"The first phase of financial life is about creating wealth. The second phase is about converting that wealth into sustainable income," says Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFP, Group CEO & CIO ,Wise Finserv, stressing that investors need to think differently once they move from accumulation to distribution.

From Building Wealth to Drawing Income

During working years, investors can afford to think long term. Market corrections do not hurt as much because a salary continues to flow in.

Retirement changes that equation.

Bills still arrive. Medical expenses continue. Household costs rise. Inflation quietly chips away at purchasing power.

That is why experts say retirement portfolios cannot be managed like growth portfolios.

Many investors make the mistake of staying heavily invested in growth-oriented assets and then withdrawing money whenever they need it. When markets fall, they are often forced to redeem investments at the worst possible time.

According to Ajay, the goal should be to build a system that delivers regular income, protects capital, remains tax-efficient and still allows the portfolio to grow over time.

Why One Product Is Never Enough

A common misconception among investors is that a single product -- whether it is a fixed deposit, annuity or mutual fund -- can solve all retirement income needs.

Experts disagree. Ajay says a robust monthly income portfolio should combine multiple instruments, each serving a different purpose.

One component can provide predictable cash flows. Another can act as a backup source of income. A third can help the portfolio beat inflation over the long run. The idea is not to chase the highest return. It is to create stability.

Among the most popular tools today is the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount at regular intervals while the remaining money stays invested.

Anisha Kathotia, AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor and founder and CEO of Nico Wealth, says Balanced Advantage Funds can be particularly useful for investors seeking regular income.

"These funds dynamically allocate money between equity and debt based on market conditions," she says. Once a sizeable corpus is built, investors can start an SWP and receive a fixed amount every month, much like a salary.

She illustrates that an investor with a Rs 1 crore corpus can withdraw Rs 50,000 every month through an SWP, creating an annual income of Rs 6 lakh while the remaining money continues to stay invested. Historically, many Balanced Advantage Funds have delivered returns of around 8-9 per cent over longer periods, though returns are not guaranteed and can vary with market conditions.

The Three-Bucket Formula

Financial planners often recommend a bucket strategy to create a sustainable income stream. The concept is simple.

(Different pools of money are assigned different jobs.)

The first bucket is meant for regular income and essential expenses. This typically includes relatively stable products such as annuities, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, RBI Floating Rate Bonds and Post Office Monthly Income Schemes.

The objective here is not maximum returns. It is predictability.

The second bucket acts as a support system. This can include hybrid products such as Balanced Advantage Funds, Equity Savings Funds, Conservative Hybrid Funds and Multi-Asset Allocation Funds.

These investments can provide moderate growth while also serving as a source for SWP withdrawals when additional income is needed.

The third bucket focuses entirely on growth. This is where investors can hold equity mutual funds, PMS strategies, global funds and other long-term growth assets.

Amit points out that without a growth bucket, portfolios can gradually lose purchasing power as inflation rises year after year.

Why Taxes Matter More Than Returns

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is looking only at the headline return. A fixed-income product may offer an attractive interest rate. But taxes can significantly reduce the actual income that reaches an investor's bank account.

Ajay says investors should focus on post-tax and inflation-adjusted returns rather than headline yields.

This is where SWPs often gain attention. Depending on the investment structure and holding period, they can be more tax-efficient than relying solely on interest income. The key, however, is moderation.

Experts warn against withdrawing too aggressively. The objective is not to extract the highest possible income today, but to ensure the corpus can support withdrawals for years, or even decades.

The Role of Annuity

Annuity products are often criticised for offering lower returns and limited flexibility. Yet they continue to play an important role in retirement planning.

Their biggest advantage is certainty. Annuities can provide income for life, regardless of how long retirement lasts. For many retirees, this makes them a useful foundation for covering essential expenses.

"A portion of the portfolio can be used to create an income floor through annuities, while the remaining assets can focus on liquidity, growth and tax efficiency," Ajay explains.

Don't Chase the Highest Monthly Income

The wrong question, experts say, is: "How much can my portfolio pay me every month?" The right question is: "How much can I safely withdraw every month without damaging my future?"

A portfolio that delivers very high income today but struggles a decade later is not a successful retirement strategy. That is why withdrawal rates, asset allocation and tax efficiency must all be reviewed periodically.

The goal is sustainability.

Your Portfolio Needs a Salary Structure

A retirement portfolio should work much like a well-run organisation. One section should generate dependable income. Another should provide support when required. A third should continue creating future growth.

Together, they can create something every investor ultimately seeks: a steady stream of income without sacrificing long-term financial security.

As Ajay notes, the success of a monthly income portfolio is not determined by what it pays in the first month. It is determined by whether it can continue paying for years to come. That, after all, is the closest thing investments can offer to a salary.