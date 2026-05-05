ULIP vs Term Insurance Plan: Which Life Cover Offers Best Value For Money

ULIPs vs Term Plans: Choosing the right life insurance product matters. It can affect your family's protection and your wealth goals. Two products often compared are ULIPs (Unit-Linked Insurance Plans) and term insurance plans. Experts say they serve very different purposes.

Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, explains the core difference: "Term insurance is a pure protection product... insurers manage mortality risk, not grow your wealth... On the other hand, ULIP is a hybrid product offering life cover + market-linked investment... ULIPs require a long horizon (10-15+ years)... Term plans suit anyone prioritising maximum family protection at minimum cost... Ideally one should take both."

Adding to Tandon, Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara, puts it simply: "Term plans are focused entirely on protection... ULIPs work as a combined plan for investing in insurance and the stock market... ULIPs would be suitable for investments typically over a decade."

Both experts stress that term plans are pure protection, while ULIPs mix insurance and investment.

Head-to-Head: ULIP vs Term Plan

Feature Term Insurance Plan ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) Primary Goal Pure life protection Protection + market-linked investment Cost Low premiums Higher premiums (investment component) Coverage High sum assured Coverage proportional to premium Returns None (unless ROP) Market-linked (not guaranteed) Risk No market risk Market risk on fund value Lock-in No lock-in 5-year minimum lock-in Charges Minimal Multiple charges: allocation, management, admin Best For Ensuring family security Long-term wealth building + cover

Key Differences Explained

Term Plans ULIPs You pay a low premium for high life cover. Part of your premium buys life cover; the rest is invested in equity, debt, or hybrid funds. If something happens to you during the term, the nominee gets the sum assured. Returns depend on markets and fund performance. No returns if you survive the policy (unless you pick expensive variants). Multiple charges can reduce actual investment growth. No market risk or investment component. Best suited for long horizons and investors comfortable with market risk.

Tandon calls ULIPs a hybrid product and stresses they "require a long horizon (10-15+ years)." Siddharth Maurya adds that ULIPs have "risk, duration, and return" as key criteria to consider.

As ULIPs promise great returns in bull markets, they come with higher costs and volatility. Meanwhile, term plans are straightforward: they don't grow money, but they protect your family at low cost. Most financial guides suggest that separating insurance and investment -- buy term, invest the difference in pure investment products -- often yields better results.

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