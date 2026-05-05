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ULIP vs Term Insurance Plan: Which Life Cover Offers Best Value For Money

ULIPs offer higher returns but usually over a decade. In contrast, term insurance plan don't offer lucrative returns, but are good for protection.

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ULIP vs Term Insurance Plan: Which Life Cover Offers Best Value For Money
As per experts, term plans are pure protection, while ULIPs mix insurance and investment.
  • Term insurance offers pure life protection with low premiums and no market risk
  • ULIPs combine life cover with market-linked investment and require a long investment horizon
  • Term plans provide high coverage at minimal cost, ideal for maximum family protection
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ULIPs vs Term Plans: Choosing the right life insurance product matters. It can affect your family's protection and your wealth goals. Two products often compared are ULIPs (Unit-Linked Insurance Plans) and term insurance plans. Experts say they serve very different purposes. 

Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, explains the core difference: "Term insurance is a pure protection product... insurers manage mortality risk, not grow your wealth... On the other hand, ULIP is a hybrid product offering life cover + market-linked investment... ULIPs require a long horizon (10-15+ years)... Term plans suit anyone prioritising maximum family protection at minimum cost... Ideally one should take both."

Adding to Tandon, Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara, puts it simply: "Term plans are focused entirely on protection... ULIPs work as a combined plan for investing in insurance and the stock market... ULIPs would be suitable for investments typically over a decade."

Both experts stress that term plans are pure protection, while ULIPs mix insurance and investment.

Head-to-Head: ULIP vs Term Plan

FeatureTerm Insurance PlanULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan)
Primary GoalPure life protectionProtection + market-linked investment
CostLow premiumsHigher premiums (investment component)
CoverageHigh sum assuredCoverage proportional to premium
ReturnsNone (unless ROP)Market-linked (not guaranteed)
RiskNo market riskMarket risk on fund value
Lock-inNo lock-in5-year minimum lock-in  
ChargesMinimalMultiple charges: allocation, management, admin
Best ForEnsuring family securityLong-term wealth building + cover

Key Differences Explained

Term PlansULIPs
You pay a low premium for high life cover.Part of your premium buys life cover; the rest is invested in equity, debt, or hybrid funds.
If something happens to you during the term, the nominee gets the sum assured.Returns depend on markets and fund performance.
No returns if you survive the policy (unless you pick expensive variants).Multiple charges can reduce actual investment growth.
No market risk or investment component.Best suited for long horizons and investors comfortable with market risk. 

Tandon calls ULIPs a hybrid product and stresses they "require a long horizon (10-15+ years)." Siddharth Maurya adds that ULIPs have "risk, duration, and return" as key criteria to consider.

As ULIPs promise great returns in bull markets, they come with higher costs and volatility. Meanwhile, term plans are straightforward: they don't grow money, but they protect your family at low cost. Most financial guides suggest that separating insurance and investment -- buy term, invest the difference in pure investment products -- often yields better results.  

Simple Rule of Thumb:-

  • If your priority is protection: term plans are usually the better choice.
  • If you want investment + cover and can wait long: ULIPs might fit, but only with clear goals.
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