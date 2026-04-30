Gold vs Personal Loan: Which Is Better For Borrowing Under Rs 5 Lakh

For borrowers seeking less than Rs 5 lakh, the choice between a gold loan and a personal loan is increasingly becoming less about access to credit and more about finding the right product.

According to experts, it all depends on what works better for a particular borrower. For many, gold loans are emerging as the more economical option. As they are secured against pledged gold, lenders typically offer them at lower interest rates, faster disbursal and with far less paperwork than unsecured personal loans. This speed and cost advantage can matter when the borrowing need is immediate.

Senthil Kumar R, CEO and MD of Nitstone Finserv, says this is where gold loans often stand out. For urgent or short-duration funding needs, he argues, the ability to unlock value from idle household gold can offer both affordability and convenience.

"Where speed, accessibility and borrowing costs matter, gold loans can be a practical liquidity solution," he said.

For smaller-ticket borrowing, especially for non-salaried borrowers and small businesses, the secured nature of gold loans lowers lender risk -- and often the interest charged.

Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Advisory Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, notes that unsecured personal loans tend to carry a higher risk premium, making them costlier, particularly for borrowers without steady salaried income. This difference can be material.

Feature Gold Loan Personal Loan Nature Secured Unsecured Interest Rates Typically Lower Typically Higher Disbursal Time Often Same Day 1-5 Days or More Documentation Minimal Higher Credit Score Lower High Typical Tenure Shorter Longer Risk Gold can be auctioned on default No asset risk

For borrowers who can repay quickly, that combination often tilts the equation toward gold loans. Sharad Chand, Business Head-Wealth Management at Alankit, says gold loans are usually cheaper and faster, making them attractive for short-term requirements, while personal loans may suit borrowers prioritising longer repayment tenures and asset safety.

Where Personal Loans Still Make Sense

Personal loans are not irrelevant. For salaried borrowers with strong credit profiles, personal loans can still be the preferred route, especially where the requirement is planned rather than urgent.

The big advantage: no collateral. This matters for borrowers reluctant to pledge family jewellery, which often carries emotional value beyond its financial worth.

Personal loans may also offer longer tenures -- often 2 to 5 years -- making EMIs easier to manage, even if total borrowing costs are higher.

Which Loan Makes More Sense For You

Scenario Better Fit Medical emergency Gold Loan Short-term working capital need Gold Loan Borrower has weak/thin credit history Gold Loan Need money within hours Gold Loan Salaried borrower with strong CIBIL Personal Loan Longer repayment comfort needed Personal Loan Borrower unwilling to pledge gold Personal Loan

The Gold Price Question

One concern borrowers often raise is whether volatile gold prices make gold loans risky. Experts say monthly repayments typically do not fluctuate with gold prices after disbursal, but prices still matter indirectly.

If gold prices fall sharply and the loan remains unpaid, the risk of lenders moving to recover dues through pledged gold can rise. If prices rise, borrowers effectively retain a more valuable asset once the loan is repaid.

Iyer downplays systemic concerns around price swings. He says that gold lending is governed by regulator-defined loan-to-value norms, designed to provide adequate cushion. He also points to another under-appreciated factor: repayment discipline. As pledged gold often has sentimental value, borrowers tend to prioritise repayment, a behavioural pattern lenders have long observed.

Significantly, cost isn't the only metric. Experts caution that the cheapest loan is not automatically the best one. Borrowers should weigh more than interest rates:

Processing fees and hidden charges

Foreclosure or prepayment costs

Repayment flexibility

EMI burden relative to income

Default consequences

The last factor can be decisive. Defaulting on a personal loan can hurt credit scores. Defaulting on a gold loan can mean losing jewellery. This makes the trade-off deeply personal.

So, Which Is Better For Loans Under Rs 5 Lakh?

For short-term, urgent and low-cost borrowing, the balance appears tilted toward gold loans. For borrowers with repayment discipline, available collateral and immediate funding needs, they often offer cheaper and faster access to credit.

But where preserving assets matters more, or where borrowers want longer tenures and predictable unsecured credit, personal loans still hold their ground.

A quick rule of thumb:-