Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Gold vs Personal Loan: Which Is Better For Borrowing Under Rs 5 Lakh

While gold loans charge lower interest rates, personal loans offer a longer repayment duration. Experts say the choice changes as per user's need.

Read Time: 4 mins
Share
Gold vs Personal Loan: Which Is Better For Borrowing Under Rs 5 Lakh
Defaulting on personal loan can hurt credit scores. Defaulting on gold loan can mean losing jewellery.
  • Gold loans offer lower interest rates and faster disbursal for loans under Rs 5 lakh
  • Gold loans require minimal documentation and are secured against pledged gold
  • Personal loans suit salaried borrowers needing longer tenures without collateral
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

For borrowers seeking less than Rs 5 lakh, the choice between a gold loan and a personal loan is increasingly becoming less about access to credit and more about finding the right product.

According to experts, it all depends on what works better for a particular borrower. For many, gold loans are emerging as the more economical option. As they are secured against pledged gold, lenders typically offer them at lower interest rates, faster disbursal and with far less paperwork than unsecured personal loans. This speed and cost advantage can matter when the borrowing need is immediate.

Senthil Kumar R, CEO and MD of Nitstone Finserv, says this is where gold loans often stand out. For urgent or short-duration funding needs, he argues, the ability to unlock value from idle household gold can offer both affordability and convenience.

"Where speed, accessibility and borrowing costs matter, gold loans can be a practical liquidity solution," he said.

For smaller-ticket borrowing, especially for non-salaried borrowers and small businesses, the secured nature of gold loans lowers lender risk -- and often the interest charged.

Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Advisory Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, notes that unsecured personal loans tend to carry a higher risk premium, making them costlier, particularly for borrowers without steady salaried income. This difference can be material.

FeatureGold LoanPersonal Loan
NatureSecuredUnsecured
Interest RatesTypically LowerTypically Higher
Disbursal TimeOften Same Day1-5 Days or More
DocumentationMinimalHigher
Credit ScoreLowerHigh
Typical TenureShorterLonger
RiskGold can be auctioned on defaultNo asset risk

For borrowers who can repay quickly, that combination often tilts the equation toward gold loans. Sharad Chand, Business Head-Wealth Management at Alankit, says gold loans are usually cheaper and faster, making them attractive for short-term requirements, while personal loans may suit borrowers prioritising longer repayment tenures and asset safety.

Where Personal Loans Still Make Sense

Personal loans are not irrelevant. For salaried borrowers with strong credit profiles, personal loans can still be the preferred route, especially where the requirement is planned rather than urgent.

The big advantage: no collateral. This matters for borrowers reluctant to pledge family jewellery, which often carries emotional value beyond its financial worth.

Personal loans may also offer longer tenures -- often 2 to 5 years -- making EMIs easier to manage, even if total borrowing costs are higher.

Which Loan Makes More Sense For You

ScenarioBetter Fit
Medical emergencyGold Loan
Short-term working capital needGold Loan
Borrower has weak/thin credit historyGold Loan
Need money within hoursGold Loan
Salaried borrower with strong CIBILPersonal Loan
Longer repayment comfort neededPersonal Loan
Borrower unwilling to pledge goldPersonal Loan

The Gold Price Question

One concern borrowers often raise is whether volatile gold prices make gold loans risky. Experts say monthly repayments typically do not fluctuate with gold prices after disbursal, but prices still matter indirectly.

If gold prices fall sharply and the loan remains unpaid, the risk of lenders moving to recover dues through pledged gold can rise. If prices rise, borrowers effectively retain a more valuable asset once the loan is repaid.

Iyer downplays systemic concerns around price swings. He says that gold lending is governed by regulator-defined loan-to-value norms, designed to provide adequate cushion. He also points to another under-appreciated factor: repayment discipline. As pledged gold often has sentimental value, borrowers tend to prioritise repayment, a behavioural pattern lenders have long observed.

Significantly, cost isn't the only metric. Experts caution that the cheapest loan is not automatically the best one. Borrowers should weigh more than interest rates:

  • Processing fees and hidden charges
  • Foreclosure or prepayment costs
  • Repayment flexibility
  • EMI burden relative to income
  • Default consequences

The last factor can be decisive. Defaulting on a personal loan can hurt credit scores. Defaulting on a gold loan can mean losing jewellery. This makes the trade-off deeply personal.

So, Which Is Better For Loans Under Rs 5 Lakh?

For short-term, urgent and low-cost borrowing, the balance appears tilted toward gold loans. For borrowers with repayment discipline, available collateral and immediate funding needs, they often offer cheaper and faster access to credit.

But where preserving assets matters more, or where borrowers want longer tenures and predictable unsecured credit, personal loans still hold their ground.

A quick rule of thumb:-

ConditionChoice
Lower interest costGold Loan
Faster disbursalGold Loan
No collateral riskPersonal Loan
Longer tenurePersonal Loan
Weak credit profileGold Loan
Strong salaried profilePersonal Loan
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gold Loan Or Personal Loan, Gold Loan Interest Rate, Personal Loan Interest Rate
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now