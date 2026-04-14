Loan vs Lifestyle: Why Urban Youth Is Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck

Manikant Mishra, 28, lives in Delhi and earns Rs 54,000 a month. His rent goes out first. Then the EMI for his Royal Enfield Bullet. The TV, washing machine and AC are not owned -- they are rented through an app, paid monthly. Weekends are for eating out with friends. By the 25th of every month, the balance in his account is thin.

"I don't feel I am spending on something unnecessary," he says. "Many people my age take loans for vacations. I would never do that. Yes, I don't live below my means like our parents did. After a long day's work, I like to come back to a comfortable home -- that's why the furniture. And weekends are the only time I step out. I could save some of that. But what's the point of all the hard work if I don't enjoy a bit?"

Manikant, like several other urban youths, is not reckless. He is typical.

Across urban India, thousands of young earners are discovering that their salary disappears into EMIs, subscriptions, rent, and lifestyle spends long before the month ends. They are not defaulting. They are not in crisis. But they are not building savings either. They are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Therefore, India's credit boom (growth in retail loans) is being powered by such young, digital-first borrowers. Unsecured lending -- personal loans, credit cards, buy-now-pay-later -- is growing faster. A large share of new borrowers are under 35 and entering the credit ecosystem through instant app-based loans.

EMIs, once meant for asset creation like homes or education, are now funding lifestyle consumption.

As Kundan Shahi, Founder of Zavo, puts it: "The risk today is not one large loan, but multiple small EMIs that feel manageable individually but create pressure collectively. This is where lifestyle quietly turns into a financial trap."

This is visible in data. A rising number of borrowers are spending over 40 per cent of their monthly income on EMIs -- widely considered the upper safety limit. Cross that line, and the ability to save or handle emergencies drops sharply. Many then rely on credit cards or fresh loans to manage existing obligations.

The trap is subtle. No single EMI looks dangerous. Together, they dictate cash flow.

Ridhima Kansal, Director at Rosemoore, has seen this first-hand. "Young executives earning Rs 70,000-90,000 are comfortably paying Rs 35,000-40,000 as EMIs without realising the repercussions. A home loan is understandable. But add a car, a phone, and 'free' EMIs, and half the salary is gone before the month begins. The risk is not default. The risk is stagnation."

Debt Trap: Social Media Influence

Social media is adding another layer.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, says borrowing today is often about perception. "It's apparent that the youth is borrowing not for survival, but for social acceptance. Whether it's an iPhone, a MacBook or a watch, people finance the lifestyle they think others expect them to live. It starts with 'it's just Rs 3,000 EMI'. Before we realise, it becomes a habit of living beyond our means."

The numbers back this. Studies show over half of Indian youth report living paycheck to paycheck. A significant portion of digital loans is going to those in their 20s. According to a CIBIL report, stress in small-ticket loans is rising, especially among borrowers under 30.

What was earlier a one-time borrowing decision is now a monthly habit.

Good Loans vs Bad Borrowing

The line between good and bad borrowing is getting sharper. Loans for homes or education create long-term value. High-interest unsecured loans for consumption depreciate quickly but leave long liabilities behind. Personal loan rates often range between 11 and 18 per cent. The cost compounds quietly.

This is why financial planners are now pushing a stricter version of the old EMI rule.

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara, frames it simply: "One should ensure that not more than 25-30 per cent of salary goes into EMIs. First pay primary expenses. Then save at least 20 per cent for investments. Only after that decide how much EMI you can afford. Ask 'how much EMI can I afford', not 'how much loan can I get'."

That distinction is crucial.

Because for many urban earners, EMIs are no longer enabling growth. They are sustaining lifestyle inflation.

Manikant does not see himself as living beyond his means. In many ways, he isn't. He is not splurging on foreign vacations or luxury brands. He is trying to build a comfortable present. But comfort, when financed through multiple small obligations, slowly erodes future flexibility.

The new lifestyle trap does not come from one big mistake. It comes from many small, "reasonable" decisions. And by the time the salary starts feeling inadequate, the EMIs are already fixed.