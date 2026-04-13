Got Rs 100 To Invest? Here's How To Split It Between Shares, Gold And FD

Stock Market Investment: Markets are on the edge again. With US-Iran peace talks not yeilding desired results, global markets are expected to remain volatile.

Consequently, investors are selling high-risk assets like equities. Even gold, which usually acts as a hedge during times of uncertainty, is fluctuating. Follow Live Updates

Hence, retail investors are in two minds about market investment. Similarly, investors are also looking for clarity on investments in precious metals and fixed income instruments.

So, we asked market veterans a simple question -- if you had Rs 100 to invest today, how would you split it between equities, gold, silver, and fixed income?

And three market experts offered a simple framework:

Amit Suri, CFP and Director & CEO at AUM Wealth: The goal is to balance growth and protection.

The goal is to balance growth and protection. Shubham Gupta, CFA and Founder & CEO at Growthvine Capital: The three pillars - growth, stability, diversification.

The three pillars - growth, stability, diversification. Paramdeep Singh, Founder of Long Tail Ventures: Allocation should reflect income stability and risk tolerance, not market noise.

If Rs 100 Is Your Starting Point (Balanced Investor)

Asset class Allocation Why it matters now Equities Rs 50-Rs 60 Long-term wealth creation. Beats inflation Gold Rs 15-Rs 20 Hedge during geopolitical stress Silver Rs 5 Supports gold as a diversifier Fixed income Rs 25-Rs 30 Stability, liquidity, lower volatility

Here's the rationale behind the above portfolio break-up

Equities - the growth engine: Over time, equities track earnings and economic expansion. They compound. This is where real wealth is created. But expect swings.

Gold and silver - the shock absorbers: Gold tends to rise when fear rises.

Silver tags along, often with higher volatility: They don't create wealth. They preserve purchasing power when uncertainty spikes.

Fixed income - the stabiliser: FDs, RDs, debt funds. They don't excite. They protect. They give liquidity when markets fall. They give you cash to deploy during corrections.

Investment Break-Up For Different Type Of Investors

Investor type Equities Gold Silver Fixed income Conservative 30% 15% 5% 50% Balanced 55% 15% 5% 25% Aggressive 65% 10% 5% 20%

Tips For Retail Investors

Keep 6-12 months of expenses outside market-linked assets. This survival buffer will stop you from panic selling.

"The part I see many retail investors get wrong is behaviour. People often take more risk when markets feel comfortable and pull back when markets are cheaper. The real edge is not predicting the next move, but sticking to an allocation plan and rebalancing when sentiment feels uncomfortable," said Singh.

However, Suri pointed that there is no one-size-fits-all formula. "A fixed allocation can be dangerous if it does not reflect the investor's age, income stability, financial goals, risk appetite and time horizon. A younger investor with a longer horizon may be comfortable allocating more to equities, while someone closer to retirement may prefer a higher share of fixed income and lower-risk assets. The right allocation is the one that allows an investor to stay invested through market ups and downs without losing sleep," he added.