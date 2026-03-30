Portfolio In Red? These 5 Stocks Under Rs 100 May Reward Patience

Indian stock markets have lost trillions of rupees in market capitalisation over the past four weeks as the Iran conflict sent crude oil prices spiralling to their highest levels in years. Meanwhile, the rupee has slid past the Rs 94-to-the-dollar mark.

For India, which imports close to 85 per cent of its crude oil needs, the fallout has been swift and broad. Foreign investors have been pulling money out of emerging markets while stocks across sectors are crashing amid inflation risk. Yet amid the sell-off, a section of market watchers says the crash is also throwing up selective opportunities. Here is a look at five stocks trading under Rs 100 that analysts believe could have meaningful upside over a two-to-three-year horizon.

Stock Current Market Price

(as of 7 am on March 30 Why To Watch Qgo Finance

(MSME Lending / Fintech) Rs 37.33 Operates in the under-penetrated MSME lending space, a segment with strong structural tailwinds as formal credit increasingly reaches small businesses. Niche model, under-tracked by mainstream analysts, which can mean faster re-rating when fundamentals improve. Advani Hotels & Resorts

(Hospitality) Rs 48.06 A niche hospitality play with established properties. While the Iran conflict has disrupted international travel and pushed up airfares, domestic leisure and business travel remains resilient. IPL season (March-May) is expected to support room demand. Potential rerating as global travel normalises post-conflict. DU Digital Global

(Visa Processing / Technology Services) Rs 30 Operates in global visa processing - a specialised, outsourced service with limited domestic competition. While short-term travel disruptions from the Iran conflict may weigh on volumes, the structural demand for outsourced visa services across geographies provides a durable growth runway. Meghmani Organics

(Pigments & Agrochemicals) Rs 42.40 Plays the pigments and agrochemicals space. The Gulf conflict has created disruptions in global sulfur supply (Gulf countries account for 45 per cent of global sulfur), which could benefit chemical companies with alternative sourcing. Agrochemical demand remains structurally driven by domestic food security. Key monitorable: impact of crude-linked raw material costs. DCM Shriram Industries Limited

(Diversified Industrials) Rs 33.46 A diversified industrial conglomerate with exposure to chemicals, sugar, bioseed, and building materials. Diversification provides a natural hedge against sector-specific risks. The agrochemical and fertiliser disruption caused by Middle East supply shocks could benefit its chemicals segment while sugar operations remain domestically driven.

Speaking on the opportunity in small-caps, Pranav Koomar, Founder and CEO of PlusCash, sees selective pockets of value emerging in this turbulence: "The current phase of market volatility is creating selective opportunities in relatively under-tracked small-cap companies, especially in the space of niche business models. However, one should approach the space of sub-Rs 100 companies with caution in terms of their governance standards, balance sheet quality, and holding a 2-3-year horizon in this space due to the risks associated."

Meanwhile, adding a note of caution on penny stocks, Himanshu Arya, Founder, Luxury Cart, said, "Retail investors might get lured looking at the performance of such penny stocks and greed might overtake logic for a common man, but staying away is advised as most small-cap / penny stocks can lose momentum very easily given low trading volumes. Also, the books of such stocks can be easily manipulated - so without proper research it is advised to stay away."

Bonus Watch: Mphasis (Mid-Cap)

Bruce Keith, CEO & Co-founder of InvestorAI, takes a different angle: "When the entire market is dumping risk, we are recommending a mid-cap IT name -- Mphasis -- as a deliberate counter-positioning against the panic. The rupee breaching 94 to the dollar is actually a tailwind for IT exporters -- every dollar of revenue converts to more rupees. And if the conflict de-escalates and risk appetite returns, beaten-down quality IT names recover fastest because FIIs historically buy them first on the way back in."

Speaking on the Mphasis stock, Keith said: "It's a focused mid-cap with strong BFSI client relationships and digital engineering capabilities, currently trading at valuations not seen in over a year. He cautions, however, that it is not a safe haven -- if crude surpasses $120 again or global IT spending is cut, even cheap valuations can get cheaper.

(Disclaimer: Past market performance is not indicative of future results. Small-cap and sub-Rs 100 stocks carry elevated risks including low liquidity, governance concerns, and high volatility. Investors are strongly advised to conduct their own research, consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser, and assess their personal risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.)