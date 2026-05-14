Why Trisha-Suriya's <i>Karuppu</i> 9 am Shows Were Cancelled Despite 'Special Permission' Amid Vijay Affair Rumours

Just hours before the scheduled first-day-first-show of Suriya and Trisha's much-awaited film Karuppu, the makers announced that all 9 am shows of the film in Tamil Nadu have been cancelled.

What's Happening

The update came late on Wednesday night from producer SR Prabhu, co-owner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Vishnu Kamal, the distributor of the film, has now revealed the reason behind it and wrote, "Due to financial issues from the producers' side, the 9:00 AM (Screen 1) and 9:30 AM (Screen 2) shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled. Refunds for all bookings were initiated at midnight itself and will be processed shortly."

They added, "We are currently awaiting clarity regarding the 12:00 PM and 12:45 PM noon shows. Let's hope for the best."

Soon after, they shared another update mentioning that the noon and matinee shows will be cancelled and refunds will be initiated shortly.

The post read, "Just received a call from the distributor side @SakthiFilmFctry informing us that #Karuppu release is now expected only from this evening. Hence, the noon & matinee shows will be cancelled and refunds will be initiated shortly."

It added, "This is truly heartbreaking for everyone who had been eagerly waiting to watch the film today. We completely understand the disappointment and share the same sadness with you all. Hoping things get sorted soon and the wait ends on a positive note.

After the news broke out, Broadway Cinemas, a theatre chain in Coimbatore, posted, "Dear Patrons, Today's Noon shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled too. Refunds have been initiated. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Background

The cancellation comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings.

Over the past two days, several fans had already raised concerns online after they were unable to find or book the morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding the special permission.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

Several theatre owners and exhibitors responded to the filmmaker with messages of support. Among them was Vasu Cinemas, which commented, "Days of struggle, sacrifice and patience and I can only imagine the countless hurdles and obstacles you must have crossed to reach this day. For us, you have always been far more than just a public personality you have always been a very, very good soul whom I genuinely respect and admire .. Good hearted people like you truly deserve massive success. We sincerely pray for #Karuppu to have a smoother release and achieve big in Box office. Win BIG RJ."

However, reports suggest the issue may be limited only to the 9 am shows and may not affect the rest of the day's screenings.

The film has already reportedly collected Rs 7.2 crore through advance bookings for Day 1.

The film has faced multiple delays over the past year. Originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, the film was postponed due to pending post-production work. The makers later announced that the film would be released only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

In Tamil Nadu, special permission is required for early morning screenings of major star-led films. The state government tightened regulations on early morning and late-night shows following the fan frenzy and law-and-order concerns during the Thunivu-Varisu box office clash in Pongal 2023, which resulted in a fan's death.

Only a handful of films, including Leo and Kanguva, have previously received permission for 9 am shows in the state.

The permission granted to Karuppu also drew public attention amid speculation around Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship. The two were recently spotted attending a wedding together shortly after reports emerged that Vijay's wife Sankgeetha, had filed for divorce.

Trisha was also seen at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony earlier this week, where she greeted and hugged the actor's mother.

Also Read | Trisha-Suriya's Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled Days After Chief Minister Vijay Grants Permission