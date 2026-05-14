Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan, 44 Now, Says 'Wasted 17 Years Of My Life On Three Stupid Marriages'

Meera Vasudevan, who was noticed in the 2003 Hindi film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula opposite Milind Soman, built a career in Malayalam films in the subsequent years. But her three failed marriages perhaps stopped her from realizing her full potential on the work front.

The Thanmathra actress, who is 44 now, looked back at her marriages and regretted that she had wasted her precious time on others who didn't even take her 'seriously'.

"I often tell my son... I wasted 17 years of my life on three stupid marriages. I could have achieved so much during that time by working intelligently. I could have focused on things I love, such as cinema, fitness, or building a great social circle for myself," she shared during a conversation with Dhanya Varma.

Meera added, "I could have done so much more with my life, but I couldn't. I could have spent a lot of time with my father, mother, and sister. Instead, I wasted that time on others... I wasted so much time in relationships with people who never really took me seriously or respected me."

This is not the first time Meera has spoken about her failed marriages publicly.

Earlier this year, she told Movie World Media, "I had already accepted that these things would happen. I have made mistakes, and I have nothing to hide. Now, I need to move forward with my life. I am currently very busy with my career and very happy in life. I am in a very beautiful phase in my life right now."

Meera's Marriages

Meera Vasudevan married Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005, but they parted ways in July 2010. She then married Malayalam actor John Kokken in 2012, with whom she has a son. They separated in 2016.

Subsequently, she married cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in May 2024, but they called it quits in August 2025.

Body of Work

Meera shot to fame with her powerful performance in the 2005 film Thanmathra alongside Mohanlal. She also featured in films like Oruvan, Ekantham, Kuttymama, Thakkol, and Payakappal, to name a few.