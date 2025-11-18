Meera Vasudevan, 43-Year-Old Malayalam Actor Who Announced Her Third Divorce, Made Bollywood Debut With Milind Soman

Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan made headlines after she announced her divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam, reclaiming her single status. It was Meera's third marriage. She was married to Vipin from April 2024 to August 2025.

In a post shared on Instagram, Meera wrote, "I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka Meera Vasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since August 2025. I am in the most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life..."

Meera and Vipin first met on the sets of her Malayalam TV show Kudumbavilakku. The wedding ceremony took place in Coimbatore.

Meera's forthcoming public divorce announcement has put in the spotlight, sparking interest in her life and career.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Meera Vasudevan

1. Meera Vasudevan has been around in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Born on January 29, 1982, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, she began her career as a model before transitioning to acting.

2. Meera completed her schooling at Bombay Scottish School and graduated from Sydenham College, Mumbai, with a bachelor's degree in arts, majoring in psychology and English literature.

3. As a lead, Meera ventured into the Hindi film industry through 2003's satirical film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, also starring Milind Soman. After years of failed screen tests, she gained attention for an ad commercial of a TV channel which was shot by ace adman Prahlad Kakkar.

Meera Vasudevan starred with Milind Soman in Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula.

Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula director Parvati Balagopalan's mother noticed Meera and got her a screen test for the film, thus kickstarting the actor's journey as a lead artiste.

4. But Meera's breakthrough role came with the 2005 Malayalam film Thanmathra, opposite Mohanlal.

5. Thereafter, Meera also starred in Hindi films such as 13B: Fear Has A New Address, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, and Thodi Life Thoda Magic. In the last few years, she has predominantly worked in the Malayalam cinema and TV circuit.

6. Over the years, Meera starred in a number of popular Malayalam films, including Oruvan, Ekantham, Kaakki, Pachamarathanalil, and Am Ah.

7. She also has an extensive career in Indian television across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. She is most widely known for her leading role as Sumithra in the hit Malayalam soap opera Kudumbavilakku. She currently stars as Sujatha in the TV show Madhuranombarakattu.

Before Vipin Puthiyankam, Meera Vasudevan was married to actor John Kokken from 2012 to 2016. She shares a son named Ariha John with him.

Before this, the actor was married to Vishal Agarwal. The two decided to call it quits after five years. Meera's third marriage to Vipin Puthiyankam was a brief one, lasting a little over a year.

