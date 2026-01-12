Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Makes A Cute Cameo In Her 'Life Lately' Post

Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped a photo dump. The actress gave a peek into what she called "life lately."

About Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Post

The first picture from the carousel shows Janhvi striking a mirror pose in a denim skirt and a white tee. Next up, she posed with her friends. But what caught our attention was her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's cute cameo Janhvi looked gorgeous in a red outfit. Those black boots added an oomph factor to the look. Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for quite some time now.

Next, Janhvi can be seen in a sleek black unitard, paired with a beanie that reads, "Go Away." She also shared a picture of a lion, calmly resting amid tall grass. Janhvi also dropped pictures in a stunning silver saree, perfectly balancing contemporary glam and ethnic charm.

For her caption, Janhvi wrote, "Life lately... by the way, why do I feel like a new person after doing my eyebrows for the first time?????"

Janhvi Kapoor's ‘New Year' Post

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a string of pictures from one of her photo shoots. Wearing a red mini dress elevated with contrasting white floral patterns, she looked stunning as ever. Sharing the carousel, the actress extended a warm New Year wish to her fans and wrote, “Happy New Year, frndz.”

What's Next For Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly working with Lakshya and Tiger Shroff in Dharma Productions' next action movie Lag Jaa Gale. Last month, it was widely reported that the trio had begun filming in Mumbai for the Raj Mehta-directed picture.

Lately, Janhvi has also been in the headlines for her role in the critically acclaimed film Homebound. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.



