Tiger Shroff Reveals He Has Developed Fear Of Flying After A Turbulent Flight: "My Heart Skips A Beat"

Tiger Shroff, known for his skillful stunts and killer moves onscreen, recently revealed that he gets anxious whenever he has to fly. After a turbulent flight, he realized he had developed a phobia of flying. His grueling workouts and intense fitness regime actually help him combat the anxiety.

How Tiger Developed His Fear: A Bad Mid-Air Experience

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tiger Shroff shared how the fear developed after a bad mid-air experience.

"Recently, I've developed this fear of flying. I was on a very turbulent flight a couple of years back, and since then I've had aerophobia. What's weird is that you can ask me to do the most difficult stunt—ask me to jump off the roof of the Grand Hyatt into the swimming pool. I can do that without thinking. But 10 days before a flight, my heart starts skipping beats. Your mind starts playing games with you," Tiger said candidly.

The Necessity of Workouts

Tiger Shroff also revealed that physical movement helps him combat the fear.

"I channel it through my physicality and physical expression. That's therapy for me. My trainers have had to stop me and hold me back from going to the gym or just doing something. Even though rest is essential for growth, I can't relate to that. I think it's psychological—like I start thinking my muscles are disappearing or that I'm not progressing," said Tiger Shroff.

What Tiger's Body Double Says During Stunts

Fans already know that Tiger Shroff performs all his action stunts without body doubles. However, he ensures they are paid fairly.

"Sometimes my body double will look at me and ask, 'Sir, are you sure you want to do this?' I feel bad because I'm kind of doing his job, but I still make sure he gets paid for it, even if I'm doing the stunts. But I get a kick out of it because I grew up watching Jackie Chan films. In stunts, there is no fear," Tiger recalled.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by Harsha. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and Saurabh Sachdeva.