Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Share A Special Moment With Lionel Messi At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai. See Pics

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 reached a spectacular high point in Mumbai as the global football icon met several Bollywood stars at the Wankhede Stadium.

Amid the roaring crowd, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were seen meeting Messi on the field, where the actors exchanged handshakes and brief words with the football legend.

Ajay Devgan & Tiger Shroff meets Lionel Messi at Wankhede. 👌 pic.twitter.com/edl2RHZLLm — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) December 14, 2025

Watching from the stands were Ajay Devgn's son Yug and his nephew Aaman Devgan, who appeared to thoroughly enjoy the memorable moment.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had brought her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, for an unforgettable meet-and-greet with Messi, posing for photographs with the football icon during the session.

Famous Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan meet Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UFGsyEIgmt — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 14, 2025

For those present at the stadium, the sight of Messi interacting with Bollywood stars added to an already historic evening. While a handful of attendees managed to meet him up close, many others soaked in the experience from the stands, cheering as the Argentine great acknowledged the crowd.

Messi's stop in Mumbai followed contrasting experiences in other cities, with reports of challenges during the Kolkata leg of the tour and an overwhelmingly positive reception in Hyderabad.

During his stay, selected under-14 footballers from Maharashtra will also have the opportunity to train and interact with Messi, offering young aspirants an inspiring and potentially life-changing experience.

After Mumbai, Delhi will serve as the final destination of Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gears Up For Messi's GOAT India Tour In Mumbai With Sons Taimur And Jeh