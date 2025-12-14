Advertisement

Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Share A Special Moment With Lionel Messi At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai. See Pics

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had brought her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, to meet Messi

Celebs meet Messi in Mumbai. (Photo: X)

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 reached a spectacular high point in Mumbai as the global football icon met several Bollywood stars at the Wankhede Stadium.

Amid the roaring crowd, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were seen meeting Messi on the field, where the actors exchanged handshakes and brief words with the football legend.

Watching from the stands were Ajay Devgn's son Yug and his nephew Aaman Devgan, who appeared to thoroughly enjoy the memorable moment.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had brought her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, for an unforgettable meet-and-greet with Messi, posing for photographs with the football icon during the session.

For those present at the stadium, the sight of Messi interacting with Bollywood stars added to an already historic evening. While a handful of attendees managed to meet him up close, many others soaked in the experience from the stands, cheering as the Argentine great acknowledged the crowd.

Messi's stop in Mumbai followed contrasting experiences in other cities, with reports of challenges during the Kolkata leg of the tour and an overwhelmingly positive reception in Hyderabad.

During his stay, selected under-14 footballers from Maharashtra will also have the opportunity to train and interact with Messi, offering young aspirants an inspiring and potentially life-changing experience.

After Mumbai, Delhi will serve as the final destination of Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025.

