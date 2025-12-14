Advertisement

Viral Video: Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Booed By Crowd At Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event At Wankhede Stadium

Tiger Shroff was invited on stage and introduced as a 'youth icon' and 'India's youngest action star'

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Viral Video: Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Booed By Crowd At Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event At Wankhede Stadium
Videos of celebrities from Wankhede stadium go viral. (Photos: X)

Lionel Messi's much-hyped G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 created massive excitement in Mumbai as fans packed the Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of the global football icon. While the evening was meant to celebrate Messi's presence and his connection with Indian sports culture, an unexpected moment unfolded when Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn were booed by sections of the crowd during the felicitation ceremony.

The Mumbai event marked the third leg of Messi's India tour, following his appearances in Kolkata and Hyderabad a day earlier. 

Unexpected Crowd Reaction

As part of the official proceedings, Tiger Shroff was invited on stage and introduced as a 'youth icon' and 'India's youngest action star'. The actor was present in his capacity as the face of Project Mahadeva, an initiative focused on scouting, training and nurturing young football talent across Maharashtra. 

However, as he was being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, loud boos were heard from the stands, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Ajay Devgn was called up next and described as an actor whose work reflects discipline and purpose. The announcement highlighted his film Maidaan, which brought attention to the golden era of Indian football through the life of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Despite the football-centric context of his introduction, the crowd reaction remained largely unchanged, with boos continuing as the actor was honoured on stage.

In videos that have since gone viral on X, both actors are seen maintaining composure despite the audible disapproval. Lionel Messi, who greeted the actors briefly, was also seen waiting quietly to the side as the noise echoed through the stadium.

Messi Meets Kareena Kapoor And Sachin Tendulkar 

While the felicitation segment drew mixed reactions, several other moments from the evening were met with overwhelming enthusiasm. Earlier in the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the meet-and-greet session with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, posing for photographs with Messi.

The loudest cheers, however, were reserved for Messi's interaction with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar towards the end of the programme. Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, which the footballer accepted warmly before gifting Tendulkar a football in return.

Messi is set to arrive in Delhi next, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Lionel Messi With Sons Taimur And Jeh In Mumbai. See Pics

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Messi
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com