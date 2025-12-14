Viral Video: Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Booed By Crowd At Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event At Wankhede Stadium

Lionel Messi's much-hyped G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 created massive excitement in Mumbai as fans packed the Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of the global football icon. While the evening was meant to celebrate Messi's presence and his connection with Indian sports culture, an unexpected moment unfolded when Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn were booed by sections of the crowd during the felicitation ceremony.

The Mumbai event marked the third leg of Messi's India tour, following his appearances in Kolkata and Hyderabad a day earlier.

Unexpected Crowd Reaction

As part of the official proceedings, Tiger Shroff was invited on stage and introduced as a 'youth icon' and 'India's youngest action star'. The actor was present in his capacity as the face of Project Mahadeva, an initiative focused on scouting, training and nurturing young football talent across Maharashtra.

However, as he was being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, loud boos were heard from the stands, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Ajay Devgn was called up next and described as an actor whose work reflects discipline and purpose. The announcement highlighted his film Maidaan, which brought attention to the golden era of Indian football through the life of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Despite the football-centric context of his introduction, the crowd reaction remained largely unchanged, with boos continuing as the actor was honoured on stage.

at wankhede stadium fans didn't come to cheer bollywood celebrities or politicians. They're came for the messi and sports and made it clear by booing the tiger shroff and ajay devgan 😭😭 . Respect for the CROWD pic.twitter.com/jPY9PtrWmi — Pikachu (@11eleven_4us) December 14, 2025

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff getting booed so badly that even Messi looked amused 💀

Global embarrassment unlocked. pic.twitter.com/RL5hesheo3 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) December 14, 2025

In videos that have since gone viral on X, both actors are seen maintaining composure despite the audible disapproval. Lionel Messi, who greeted the actors briefly, was also seen waiting quietly to the side as the noise echoed through the stadium.

Announcer - Please welcome youth icon Tiger Shroff



Crowd - BOOOOOOOO!!!



Surprisingly, even Ajay Devgn was booed



The crowd had purely come to see Messi and Indian legends like Tendulkar and Chhetri pic.twitter.com/ApsbqSWfY2 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 14, 2025

Messi Meets Kareena Kapoor And Sachin Tendulkar

While the felicitation segment drew mixed reactions, several other moments from the evening were met with overwhelming enthusiasm. Earlier in the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the meet-and-greet session with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, posing for photographs with Messi.

Famous Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan meet Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UFGsyEIgmt — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 14, 2025

The loudest cheers, however, were reserved for Messi's interaction with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar towards the end of the programme. Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, which the footballer accepted warmly before gifting Tendulkar a football in return.

After watching the events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.



It was clear that while Messi met many celebrities, he seemed to ignore most of them. but when he met Sachin Tendulkar, the respect was unmistakable.



A true GOAT recognizing another GOAT 🐐pic.twitter.com/QVJVstLkFQ — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) December 14, 2025

Messi is set to arrive in Delhi next, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

