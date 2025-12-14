Manju Warrier Breaks Silence After Ex-Husband Dileep's Acquittal In 2017 Case: "Justice For The Survivor Is Still Incomplete"

Actor Manju Warrier has spoken out following the verdict in the 2017 actress sexual assault case. While expressing respect for the judiciary, the actress said justice for the survivor remains "incomplete."

The verdict, delivered by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, acquitted actor-producer Dileep, Manju Warrier's former husband, while convicting six other accused, including the prime perpetrator.

Manju Warrier's Statement

Nearly a week after the verdict, Manju Warrier shared a note on Instagram addressing the outcome of the case.

Manju Warrier note on Intagram read, "I have utmost respect for the Honorable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that is, still walks free, and that is terrifying. Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always."

Dileep Denies Allegations

Following his acquittal, Malayalam actor Dileep addressed the media, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case as part of a deliberate conspiracy. On December 8, he accused certain police officials and sections of the media of working together to damage his career and public image.

According to a PTI report, shortly after he was acquitted in the case, Dileep claimed there had been a "real conspiracy" to frame him as an accused.

"It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society," he told reporters soon after a local court acquitted him following a years-long legal battle.

Criticising his ex-wife Manju Warrier, Dileep alleged that the controversy intensified after her public statement suggesting a criminal conspiracy behind the assault. Without naming individuals, he accused a senior woman police officer and a group of officers selected by her of fabricating a false narrative against him with the support of the prime accused, who was also his co-inmate in jail.

He further claimed that this alleged narrative was amplified by a section of the media through social media platforms. "Today, that false narrative fabricated by the police was shattered in the court," the actor-producer said, while thanking his family, lawyers, and supporters for standing by him throughout the legal battle.

The Verdict

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court pronounced its verdict after concluding hearings on November 25. While Dileep and three others were acquitted, the court found six accused guilty, including prime accused Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, who directly carried out the assault.

The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when the survivor was assaulted after miscreants forcibly entered the car she was travelling in and held it under their control for nearly two hours.

According to the prosecution, ten individuals were accused in the case, with arrests beginning soon after the incident. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 following further investigation, after police alleged that Sunil had sent him a letter from jail.

