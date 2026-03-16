After Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing, Shreya Ghoshal Says "I Also Feel Like Taking A Break"

Earlier this year, the world was shocked when Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. Several colleagues from the industry applauded him for his brave choice. Shreya Ghoshal too had shared a post; now she has opened up on the topic again as she said how she has also thought of taking a break.

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In a conversation with ABP News, Shreya Ghoshal said, "I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely... He is a musician from the heart. He doesn't think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He just does what makes him happy."

She further added how it is Arijit Singh's sincerity towards his craft that makes audiences love him so much.

Speaking on lip-syncing during live events, Shreya Ghoshal said, "I feel very uncomfortable with that. I will stop singing the day I have to do that."

Shreya Ghoshal's Reaction To Arijit Singh's Retirement Post

Fans of Arijit Singh were left stunned after he announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. Moments after he shared the message, social media filled with disbelief, heartbreak, and appeals for him to reconsider. Across platforms, many users even described the announcement as 'the end of an era.'

However, Shreya Ghoshal disagreed with that sentiment. Commenting on Arijit's post, she wrote, "It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit."

Arijit Singh's Retirement Post

On January 27, Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. However, he will still lend his voice to the upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

For decades, Arijit Singh has been the voice behind the biggest chartbusters in Hindi cinema. From his breakout song Tum Hi Ho in Aashiqui 2 to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Ranbir Kapoor, Kesariya in Brahmastra, Agar Tum Saath Ho in Tamasha, and Gerua in Dilwale, Arijit Singh has been an irreplaceable voice echoing through iconic Hindi film albums. It indeed is a tragic parting with his fans, who continue to root for him.

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