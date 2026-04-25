When Arijit Singh Said People 'Hated' His Voice: "I Tortured Myself A Lot"

Arijit Singh turned a year older today, April 25. The singer, who announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, in an earlier interview, opened up about how people "hated" his voice.

What's Happening

In an interview with The Music Podcast, Arijit Singh shared that people didn't like his voice when he began his career.

"People hated my voice. Maine jab pehle woh voice mein gaana shuru kiya (When I initially started singing in that voice, they didn't like it at all)," Arijit said.

He added, "So I had to change my voice, kind of gale ko tod-tod ke texture banaya, it's almost like sculpting your voice - bahut torture kiya aapne aap ko - taaki voice ka projection alag ho jaye (I tortured myself to change the voice quality). Basically, voice ka muscle banane ki tarah - then you can really push yourself, belt it out, bahut riyaz karo raat mein (You have to do relentless practice at night), and gala almost tired ho jaye, aur aap so jao (till your voice gets tired and you go to sleep)."

When Arijit Singh Announced His Retirement

Arijit Singh issued a statement on Instagram and announced his retirement from playback singing. He wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

Background

Arijit rose to fame with his hit Tum Hi Ho in 2013. His hit songs include Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabira, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, among others.