Bengali Artist's Viral Rendition Of Arijit Singh's <i>Phir Se</i> From <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Wins The Internet

"The artist's world is limitless. It can be found anywhere, far from where he lives or a few feet away. It is always on his doorstep," said Paul Strand (1890-1976), a renowned American photographer and filmmaker.

As Rabindra Nath Biswas's rendition of Arijit Singh's Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has gone viral, the quote feels strikingly appropriate. His spellbinding performance has once again established that art transcends geography and can resonate with anyone, even those sitting miles away from the artist.

Bengali Singer's Cover Of Arijit Singh's Phir Se From Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral

A day ago, Rabindra Nath Biswas shared a reel in which he sang along to Phir Se from Dhurandhar 2. He played the music in the background and brought it to life with his soulful voice.

If you haven't heard the original song or cannot recognize Arijit Singh's voice, you might genuinely believe it is Arijit himself singing. With blue walls in the background and the door shut, Rabindra Nath Biswas's voice can transport the listener straight back to the theatres where they first heard the song play on the silver screen.

The song plays during the moment when Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh) returns to India and visits his home in Punjab, where he sees his mother and sister living a happy life without him.

He stands at a crossroads, unable to decide whether he should show up at their doorstep after ages or walk away, because his family was finally happy, even if it meant that he was no longer a part of it. Compounding his guilt is the fact that he accidentally killed Pinda (aka Gurbaaz Singh), played by Udaybir Sandhu, who was his sister's husband.

As the song plays, the camera zooms in on Jaskirat's face, revealing an emotionally vulnerable man, almost laid bare, after losing everything at this point, including the love of his life, Yalina (played by Sara Arjun), and his child, after Jameel Jamali asked him to forget about them before returning to India.

Social Media Reactions To Bengali Singer's Cover Of Arijit Singh's Phir Se From Dhurandhar 2

Rabindra Nath Biswas's cover of Arijit Singh's Phir Se from Dhurandhar 2 was not only soulful, but it was deeply moving as well. The video has garnered over 2.1 million views and continues to climb.

Appreciating the rendition, a user called it, "Absolutely beautiful."

RJ Kisna commented, "Behatreen Sir Jee [Beautiful]."

A third user wrote, "Outstanding, heart-touching, superb, and gut-wrenching."

A fourth user commented that he first thought it might be a meme, but when he saw Rabindra Nath Biswas's performance, he was floored.

A fifth Instagram user said that the artist's beautiful voice made their day.

Some reels on Instagram aren't meant to be saved quietly or shared privately. They deserve to be shared publicly and made viral because artists like Rabindra Nath Biswas deserve a much bigger platform to showcase their talent and make us swoon with their performances.

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