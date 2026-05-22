Desi Bling's Tabinda Sanpal Says Husband Satish Gifts Her 3 Kg Gold Every Year: "I Own 40 Kg"

Desi Bling, a Netflix series, has stirred a frenzy on the Internet for many reasons. Released on May 20, it revolves around rich Indian expats in Dubai. The seven-episode series might not have impressed viewers, but it certainly delivered on-point drama, went viral on social media, and sparked debates online.

Currently, Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, are trending for not just the chemistry they share but also for their exorbitant taste and lifestyle.

Tabinda Sanpal Owns 40 Kg Gold

In another conversation with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who are shown to enter Dubai's elite social circle, Satish shared, "I have promised Binda that I will weigh her in gold on our 10th anniversary. Binda never married me for money, and I am very happy with her. She has all the good qualities."

Tabinda jumped into the conversation and told Tejasswi, "I already own 40 kg of gold. Satish loves buying gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around 3 kg of gold."

Satish said, "Binda is a gold queen," proudly.

Recalling the conversation, Karan said, "I will be very honest, that felt weird because we don't come from a culture where people openly talk about money like this. If we started speaking like that, the income tax department would probably raid our homes."

However, he admitted that the Sanpals are an integral part of Dubai's elite club and they have "power, influence, and money".

Tabinda And Satish's Exorbitant Lifestyle

Speaking during the show, Satish recalled his early days in Dubai, "When I came to Dubai, I had one million dirhams. We first started with a gold business here. Later, I became successful. Now, I am a billionaire in Dubai. My wife is Binda. We have been married for nine years now. We have a daughter, Bella. We are very happy with her."

Later, Tabinda kept dropping breadcrumbs during conversations, revealing their exorbitant lifestyle. She said, "Even before Bella was born, her dad had gold cutlery made for her. She has a glass made of gold, a plate made of gold, and a spoon made of gold. She is the richest baby in Dubai."

In another conversation with Karan and Tejasswi, Tabinda and Satish opened up about celebrating their daughter Bella's first birthday.

"We celebrated Bella's first birthday with a princess carriage entry. She wore a gold dress and a 24-karat gold jacket. The cake descended from the ceiling before we cut it," the couple said proudly.

"Bella is also getting a car soon. Satish has ordered a customised pink Rolls-Royce for her as a birthday gift," Tabinda added.

As the story progressed, Satish revealed that he was from Jabalpur and did not have family wealth, but now he is a billionaire in Dubai. "We don't go to Bollywood - we bring Bollywood to us. If you have money, it speaks," he added.

He also spoke about his obsession with luxury and how much he enjoys wearing good clothes. Tabinda revealed, "Everything is custom-made for him, and he does not repeat designs. We have signed a bond."

Another clip is viral from the show, where Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash.

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