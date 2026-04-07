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Vijay-Rashmika Pick Black Suit, Silk And Glittery Gold For Kodagu Reception

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a silk saree, draped it in Coorg style, and paired it with gold jewellery, while Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in a black suit at their Kodagu wedding reception

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Vijay-Rashmika Pick Black Suit, Silk And Glittery Gold For Kodagu Reception
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen together at their Kodagu wedding reception.
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted their Kodagu wedding reception at Serenity Hall in Virajpet
  • Rashmika wore a green and pink silk saree draped in traditional Coorg style with gold jewelry
  • Vijay wore black flared trousers, a white shirt, and a blazer with silver motifs at the reception
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We are not yet over Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding looks, and the couple was spotted serving major couple goals in stunning outfits at their Kodagu reception last night. Kodagu, also known as Coorg, is Rashmika's hometown.

Reportedly, the lavish reception, along with a dinner party, was hosted at Serenity Hall in Virajpet. Close family and friends were invited to the celebration. Adding a personal touch to the festivities, Rashmika's father reportedly gifted her a bungalow in Coorg.

What Did Vijaya Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Wear At Their Kodagu Wedding Reception

Embracing the traditions of her hometown, Rashmika opted for a green and pink silk saree, likely a Kanjivaram, which she draped in the traditional Coorg style. 

Instead of the pallu going over the shoulder, a popular draping style across India, the fabric wraps around the bust, and the edge of the pallu is brought over the right shoulder and secured in place.

Much like her reception, haldi ceremony, and wedding, Rashmika chose gold jewellery to elevate the look. Not to mention, the shimmer of the gold stood in beautiful contrast to the golden threads woven into the silk saree.

She layered her necklaces, stacked bangles, donned classic gold jhumkas, and even used a gold safety pin to secure the end of the pallu on her shoulder.

Close family and friends were invited to the celebration.

Close family and friends were invited to the celebration.

The actor styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with gajra flowers. For makeup, she opted for nude pink tones with a soft flush of colour on her cheeks, a subtle tint on the lips, and matte eyeshadow.

Vijay Deverakonda looked nothing short of an '80s Hindi film hero. He opted for black flared trousers paired with a white shirt featuring open collar buttons. His blazer, accented with silver motifs, complemented the outfit perfectly. To tie the look together, he completed the ensemble with white shoes.

As the couple stood on the stage, set against white curtains and elegant white floral decorations in the backdrop, Rashmika was seen lovingly styling Vijay's hair, with both of them smiling at each other.

Also Read | 10 Months And Kilos Of Gold: How Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Jewellery Was Made

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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Coorg Traditions, Kodagu Wedding Reception, Gold Jewellery, Rashmika-Vijay Wedding Reception
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