Viral Video: Indian Woman Reveals What Life Was Like In Islamabad During Her 3 Years In Pakistan

An Indian woman who spent three years living in Pakistan has shared some of her fondest memories from the country, and a video of her has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram, content creator Harshneet Kaur offered a glimpse into her everyday life in the neighbouring country.



She spoke about the hospitality and cultural experiences that left a lasting impression on her during her stay across the border. "As an Indian who lived in Pakistan for three years, here are some things I love about Pakistan," Harshneet said.

She began by talking about the people and the markets. Harshneet said that wherever they went, people were incredibly warm and welcoming. "Because my dad wears a turban, they would always be like, 'Sardaar ji, tusssi aithey cha pee ke jana, khana kha ke jana.' They would never let us go without eating," the woman shared.

Since they lived in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, Harshneet said she especially loved the mountains. "Anywhere you walked in Islamabad, you could see mountains and hills from anywhere. There's this place called Margalla Hills in Islamabad; it's beautiful. In the morning, afternoon, whenever we used to walk around, you could see the mountains and the hills anywhere," she added.

Harshneet also mentioned Murree, located about an hour-and-a-half's drive from Islamabad. From there, she said, one could see the entire city. "You sit at this viewpoint, and there are kebabs, there are restaurants, and there's this beautiful viewpoint. At night, the city used to look so beautiful from up there. This has to be a personal favourite," she mentioned.

Harshneet further shared that she attended an international school in Islamabad. She recalled that during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations, the school would bring in camels, cows, and other animals, allowing students to interact with them.

Beyond the cultural events, she said the sports facilities at the school were excellent. She was part of both the track and swimming teams. Looking back, Harshneet said her three years in Pakistan left her with a deep affection for its people, landscapes, and culture.



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