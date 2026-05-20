At Cannes, A 'Veiled' Statement On Women's Rights. Actor Ruchi Gujjar Rallies For 'Freedom From <i>Ghunghat</i>'

For years now, red carpets have been about more than just couture and cameras. From gender equality and body positivity to political messaging and cultural identity, celebrities often use these global events to spotlight larger conversations. At the Cannes Film Festival too, fashion has regularly doubled up as personal expression with a purpose. This year, Indian actress Ruchi Gujjar joined that conversation with a look that carried a strong social message.

Walking the Cannes red carpet, Ruchi chose a traditional Rajasthani ensemble that instantly stood out. She wore a vibrant pink lehenga detailed with intricate silver zari embroidery, paired with layers of traditional jewellery, bangles, and a dramatic translucent ghunghat-inspired veil that partly covered her face. The outfit beautifully celebrated Rajasthan's cultural roots, but there was a deeper meaning behind the styling choice.

Instead of treating the ghunghat as just a fashion detail, Ruchi used it to draw attention to forced ghunghat practices that are still followed in several rural parts of India. Through her appearance, she highlighted the difference between choosing tradition for yourself and being forced into it because of social pressure.

The outfit, designed by Roopa Sharma, balanced heritage with symbolism. Speaking about the idea behind her Cannes appearance, Ruchi said as reported by Moneycontrol, “I did not wear the ghunghat as a symbol of silence. I wore it as a symbol of resistance. A woman's dignity should come from equality, confidence, and freedom — not from hiding her face. If my presence at Cannes can start even one conversation about women trapped under social pressure, then this walk had meaning beyond fashion. My ghunghat is not submission. It is a protest.”

Coming from Rajasthan herself, the fashionista shared that the issue feels personal to her. “Culture should empower women, not erase them. Tradition should evolve with time. Respect should never demand invisibility,” she added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ruchi Gujjar has made headlines at Cannes with a statement-making look. Last year, she wore a glittering gold-and-mirror-work lehenga with heavy Kundan jewellery. The biggest talking point was her custom necklace featuring lockets with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decorated with pearls, lotus motifs, and red enamel detailing.

Ruchi had then described the necklace as a symbol of strength, vision, and India's growing global presence.



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