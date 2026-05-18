Huma Qureshi Dazzles Cannes Red Carpet In Black Gown, Diamonds And Jimmy Choos

Cannes 2026 continues to deliver standout fashion moments, and this time it's Huma Qureshi who has entered the conversation. After impressing everyone in a black suit and a Banarasi saree, the actress embraced the vintage Hollywood glamour vibe in a dramatic all-black velvet gown.

Huma Qureshi Cannes Red Carpet Looks

She shared glimpses of her look on Instagram and cheekily captioned the post, “Catch me if you Cannes."

Huma opted for a custom gown designed by Eman Alajlan. The dress featured a deep plunging neckline and a structured velvet bodice that contoured her figure gracefully. The close-fitting shape then transitioned into a full, sheer skirt that came with fine textured details and delicate floral accents. The mix of opulent velvet and lightweight sheer material produced a wonderful contrast.

The gown's commanding silhouette was enhanced further by thoughtfully selected accessories. Huma completed the look with polished heels from Jimmy Choo. She kept accessories minimal, choosing glittering pieces from Ghafari and bold earrings from Proffini that supplied just enough sparkle without overshadowing the dress.

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the entire fashion statement embraced restrained glamour with a contemporary feel. Instead of relying on heavy layering or showy accessories, the styling let the gown's shape and artistry remain the focal point.

Her beauty game comprised a soft glam defined by dewy skin, bronzed cheeks, gentle contouring, winged liner, voluminous lashes and glossy nude lips. A hint of highlighter brought luminosity to her sun-kissed complexion. The actress styled her hair in loose curls, while a side-parting framed her face beautifully and added a vintage-inspired grace. Neutral polished nails were the final touch to the refined appearance.

Huma Qureshi Turned Heads In A Banarasi Saree

Earlier, Huma Qureshi made a major statement for Indian textile heritage by choosing a handwoven saree for her Cannes look. The actress wore a muted mauve silk Banarasi saree by Shanti Banaras. The drape was adorned with antique gold zari work featuring elephants alongside modern palm tree motifs inspired by the French Riviera.

She paired it with a polished, structured gold brocade blouse, traditional gold polki jewellery and a metallic handbag by Rene Caovilla.

A Boss Lady Moment For Huma Qureshi At Cannes

Before this, Huma embraced the quiet luxury aesthetic for the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes. She opted for an all-black tailored power suit by Gabriela Hearst. The blazer featured structured shoulders, a sculpted waist and a deep plunging neckline paired with matching pants.

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the star wore a heart-shaped diamond necklace, statement earrings and a brooch by Raghida Youness Jewellery. The actress also carried a structured mini bag by Gabriela Hearst and wore Jimmy Choo patent pumps.

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