Watch: Did Paparazzi 'Ignore' Alia Bhatt At Cannes? Internet Thinks So

Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, turning heads with her elegant red carpet look. The actress stunned in a blush-toned body-hugging gown by Tamara Ralph.

A viral clip from the event has now sparked a heated discussion online. Several social media users claimed that the star was “ignored” by paparazzi during one of her photo moments. In a video shared on X, Alia was seen walking the Cannes red carpet. While the actress waved at the paps, a group of photographers was visibly ignoring her, even putting their cameras down.

A few paparazzi snapped photos of her, but she was largely 'ignored'. Seemingly sensing the moment, Alia turned around and posed for nearby cameras. The post read, "So embarrassing, man. Cannes is a global movie stage, and this is her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. Who is she waving at? None looks interested. Serious aura deficit!"

The moment went viral for the wrong reasons, turning her into meme material for trolls.

While some called the moment “awkward”, others defended the actress and questioned the narrative around the clip. One user wrote, "She's waving like she's headlining… meanwhile the cameras are on airplane mode."

Another added, "I don't understand how these so called celebs make it to such events, how do they get the invites?"

Someone else commented, "Of course, Indians hate on Indians the most. Cause anywhere else, the people would criticise the event for not knowing the artist, but of course, in India, everyone just hates anyone who represents India at a global level. Even SRK was trolled by you guys; you guys are hopeless."

However, a lot of comments were taking Alia's side instead and were hitting back at trolls. Paparazzi, Greg Martin also posted a selfie with Alia from the festival, with a caption thanking her.

"Who cares if photographers are clicking her or not? She was still invited and participated with full confidence. Indians living all around the world know her. She is representing Indian artists, so chill," read a comment.

READ MORE: Alia Bhatt Serves Soft Glam In Blush-Toned Bustier Gown At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet