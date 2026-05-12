Alia Bhatt Takes Over Cannes Streets In A Dreamy Ball Gown Ahead Of Gala Red Carpet

Since Alia Bhatt left for Cannes, the internet was just waiting to explode with her first look, and the actor nailed it. Wearing Yash Patil's custom ball gown, the star took over the Cannes streets.

Since her look dropped on social media, fans have been glued to their screens to catch a glimpse of her outfit. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared pictures from the French Riviera. The caption read, "CANNES 2026."

Alia Bhatt's First Look At Cannes 2026

Alia Bhatt wore a stunning fairytale-inspired ball gown by Yash Patil. According to the press release, "It was inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s, featuring a structured bodice with angular cups, a drop waist, and a voluminous skirt layered with ombre-dyed silk organza and tulle. The look seamlessly blends vintage couture with modern elegance."

"Hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi (@basuri) as an ode to the French Riviera, the artwork captures its dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance, transforming the ensemble into a wearable piece of art," the statement read.

For hair, the actor opted for a French bun, which brought the sweetheart neckline into focus. The makeup was kept minimal - nude pink glossy lips, subtle shimmery brown eyeshadow, and a hint of pink blush on the cheeks. To complete the look, the actor accessorised the gown with dainty earrings and rings.

Before taking over the internet with her first look from Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt impressed fashion enthusiasts with her all-black Carolina Herrera ensemble, which hinted at capris being a trend in 2026.

Also Read | What It Costs To Stay At Hotel Martinez, A Celebrity-Favourite At Cannes Film Festival