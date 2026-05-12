What It Costs To Stay At Hotel Martinez, A Celebrity-Favourite At Cannes Film Festival

As celebrities show up in their haute couture at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet every year in May, the algorithm of social media resets. Irrespective of your interests, you start witnessing stunning images from the French Riviera inundating the internet.

It's not just ensembles by designers that steal the spotlight, but also the accessories, makeup, and scandals that make the headlines. Amid the red carpet buzz, pictures from the blue carpet of Hotel Martinez quietly make appearances on Instagram.

Hotel Martinez is not just a five-star property in Cannes, but a popular celebrity hub during the film festival. Its symmetrical white facade recently featured in a video by L'Oreal Paris in which it rolled out the posters of its ambassadors and suspended them from the building.

Over the years, we have seen Alia Bhatt, Halle Berry, Aishwarya Rai, Bella Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Irina Shayk, and Priyanka Chopra, among others, stay at this most glamorous address in Cannes.

About Hotel Martinez, Cannes

Opened in 1929, Hotel Martinez has always been known for its seven-storey Art Deco design, built in just 14 months by architect Charles Palmero. Offering prime Mediterranean views, the building boasts blue wrought iron balconies that often make a striking appearance in pictures shared by celebrities in their finest looks.

In April 2013, it was acquired by Hyatt and rebranded as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. "Renowned for its warm and welcoming ambience, it is a timeless symbol of elegance on the famous Croisette," reads an excerpt on the official website.

Located on Boulevard de la Croisette, it is just a few minutes from the Palais des Festivals, the red carpet venue of the film festival. It's a practical base for producers, directors, actors, and industry insiders to move between parties, movie screenings, and press events.

Inside Hotel Martinez, Cannes

An opulent entrance welcomes guests into the grand premises of Hotel Martinez in Cannes. It features the first Eleventy boutique on the French Riviera, offering a luxurious shopping experience.

As a five-star accommodation in Cannes, it has spectacular dining options, including La Palme d'Or, Martinez Bar, La Plage du Martinez, and Le Sud. But the best option is the room service. Imagine indulging in scrumptious starters, refreshing beverages, hearty meals, and decadent desserts while enjoying a pristine sea view from the iconic blue balconies.

While the property is a celebrity hub, especially during the Cannes Film Festival, it is also a sought-after option among business owners looking to host meetings or families searching for a dreamy spot to host weddings. The best part? The hotel wholeheartedly welcomes your fur baby.

What It Costs To Stay At Hotel Martinez, Cannes

At Hotel Martinez, the accommodation options include,

Deluxe Room King - 2,058 euros (Rs 2,31,245) - 2,130 euros (Rs 2,39,335)

Deluxe Twin Room - 2,058 euros (Rs 2,31,245) - 2,130 euros (Rs 2,39,335)

Premium Room King - 2,352 euros (Rs 2,64,392) - 2,430 euros (Rs 2,73,044)

Premium Twin Room - 2,352 euros (Rs 2,64,392) - 2,430 euros (Rs 2,73,044)

Premium Sea View Room King euros - 3,724 (Rs 4,18,443) - 3,830 euros (Rs 4,30354)

Premium Sea View Room Twin - 3,724 (Rs 4,18,443) - 3,830 euros (Rs 4,30354)

Junior Suite King - 2,930 euros (Rs 3,29,226) - 3,020 euros (Rs 3,39,339)

Executive Suite City View - 3,126 euros (Rs 3,51,249) - 3,220 euros (Rs 3,61,812)

Oasis Suite - 3,224 euros (Rs 3,62,261) - 3,320 euros (Rs 3,73,048)

Oasis Suite Terrace - 3,420 euros (Rs 3,84,284) - 3,520 euros (Rs 3,95,521)

Junior Suite Sea View King - 4,606 euros (Rs 5,17,548) - 4,730 euros (Rs 5,31,481)

The prices are dynamic and change depending on the season. The above-mentioned prices can soar high during the Cannes Film Festival.

Hotel Martinez x The White Lotus

Owing to its popularity and opulence, Hotel Martinez is set to be a filming location for Mike White's The White Lotus. For season 4, the cast will be set around the Cannes Film Festival. According to a Variety report, the production will span over seven months, and shooting will take place on the French Riviera and Paris, with interiors shot at Hotel Martinez, the Chateau de la Messardiere, and the Hotel Lutetia in Paris.

The Cannes Film Festival will be the "beating heart" of the plot in the newest season, producer David Bernad told the publication. White and some members of the cast, including Steve Coogan, Sandra Bernhard, Rosie Perez, and Kumail Nanjiani, are expected to walk the red carpet in the second week of the festival as guests.

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