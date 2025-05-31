Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Powers Through In A Mauve Pantsuit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served several fashionable moments at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. From her dreamy white Manish Malhotra saree to that bold black gown by Gaurav Gupta, the actress didn't just attend the festival – she owned it. Every red carpet appearance reminded the world why she has been Cannes royalty for over two decades now.

And just when we thought we had seen it all, an unseen photo of the diva has taken over the internet. A behind-the-scenes snap from the festival is now going viral – and let's just say, it is all the fashion inspo we need this week.

In the crazy viral picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen rocking a mauve pantsuit that is the perfect mix of elegance and power. The sharp blazer featured sleek detailing along the lapel. Underneath, she was wearing a soft matching mauve top, which added a subtle flow to the overall look. The wide-legged pants brought in a relaxed vibe and balanced out the crispness of the jacket. The entire outfit sat beautifully in that sweet spot between boardroom boss and fashion goddess.

But that was not all – the accessories and glam were just as on point. Aishwarya kept it minimal but striking with a statement ring. Her hair was styled in signature Old Hollywood waves, cascading perfectly over her shoulders.

The actress' makeup? As flawless as ever. She wore a deep red lipstick that instantly popped against the muted mauve tones of the outfit. A clean winged liner, softly blushed cheeks and defined brows completed the look.

Whether it is couture gowns or chic pantsuits, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves again and again that her fashion game is always ahead of the curve. This BTS moment might not have hit the red carpet, but it has definitely hit all the right notes with fans. And honestly? We can not stop looking.