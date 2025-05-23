Velvet, Crystals And A Sanskrit Shloka: Aishwarya Rai Slays With Her Second Cannes Look

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 was nothing short of spectacular, offering a sharp contrast to her first-day traditional look. On the first day, the former Miss Universe made a statement in a stunning ivory saree and a bold stroke of vermillion. While her debut look sparked conversations and made headlines for its rooted symbolism to the recent war between India and Pakistan. Some speculated that she was paying homage to Indian tradition and shutting the divorce rumours once and for all.

Aishwarya posed on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the second time in a custom Gaurav Gupta look. Reminiscent of old Hollywood, she opted for a beautiful black velvet gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. The sculptural Banarasi brocade cape fanning out dramatically behind her, created a regal visual for everyone around.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025. Photo: AFP

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, the designer said that the gown is hand-embroidered with microglass crystals and galactic embroidery of the cosmos in silver, gold, charcoal, and black. The cape, handwoven in Varanasi, was inscribed with a Sanskrit Shokla from the Bhagwat Gita.

Gupta told Diet Sabya, a fashion account on Instagram, that the shlok embroidered at the back of the cape was Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalaheturbhurma Te Sangostvakarmani. It roughly translates to - do the action and not wait for the fruit.

The actor wore her hair in voluminous, side-parted waves that complemented her outfit perfectly. She kept her makeup minimal yet striking, with defined eyes and a bold lip that added to the retro look. Her signature red lip did justice to her outfit, giving her old-school look a modern edge.

Her second look at the Festival des Cannes was praised across social media and fashion circles, how she brought Indian heritage to the global stage. While her first look was an ode to tradition and identity, the second was a celebration of reinvention and timeless fashion.

Both of Aishwarya's looks at the Cannes Film Festival are a celebration of Indian culture and heritage, and proof that the actor knows how to make heads turn, be it with vermillion or velvet.