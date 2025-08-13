Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles As A Bold Masaba Gupta Bride In A Dramatic <i>Chandni</i> Set

Janhvi Kapoor simply knows her place in the world of fashion. As if her stunning ethnic looks for Param Sundari's promotions were not enough, the actress has simultaneously left fans floored with her bridal avatar for ace designer Masaba Gupta. The designer's latest collection, meant for “the bride who knows who she is and chooses how she shows up" has Janhvi Kapoor as the centre of it.

After looking stunning in a bridal attire, Janhvi Kapoor as a Masaba Gupta bride turned heads in a dramatic Chandni set, embodying a woman “who can be coy, brave, shy, a rebel, or anything she sets her mind to be.”

The actress looked regal in a strapless and structured blouse, which came with curved edges. The silvery number was a sequinned wonder, adorned with multiple shiny embellishments, adding to the grandeur.

Ditching the typical lehenga skirt, Masaba Gupta styled her muse, Janhvi Kapoor, in a pair of satin-gold dhotis. The mermaid-shaped bottom wear got its touch of opulence with the pleated elements in the centre.

For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor wore traditional gold armlets on both hands. The embroidered jewellery was decorated with silver detailing, coupled with beaded and stone-encrusted tassels that cascaded dramatically in length. Like a new bride, Janhvi also opted for chunky stacked bangles and floral bracelets. An ornate head accessory, serving as a unique maang tika, delivered an extra dose of oomph.

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup was equally on point. She went with a matte base, which worked wonders for her flawless complexion. Enough blush was dabbed on the high points of her cheeks and some contour framed her face like a true work of art. A few drops of highlighter gave that glowy finish. Janhvi painted her lips in a bold hue of maroon, which complemented the overall aesthetics.

As for the eyes, Janhvi Kapoor went with a metallic eyeshadow and curled up her wispy lashes with generous strokes of mascara. Pin-straight, long, and open hair offered a touch of elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor is truly a style maverick.