Masaba Gupta Reveals Feeling Overwhelmed After Daughter's Birth: "I Was Just Sobbing"

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Mishra, welcomed their baby girl, Matara, last year. The new mom has now opened up about her postpartum journey and shared her experiences with anxiety and struggles after giving birth to her daughter.

Masaba Gupta Opens Up About Postpartum Emotions

In an interview with Tennis star Sania Mirza on her YouTube channel, Masaba said, "I think after four or five months after Matara's birth, I was so overwhelmed. I had some work stuff happening, and I was just sobbing and sobbing. I told my mother, 'I think I am going through post-partum depression,' and she said, 'I don't think it's that. If it is, then you should go get help, but I think you are just overwhelmed."

Masaba shared that her mother, Neena Gupta, talked her out of feeling postpartum depression. "She talked me out of this, and I figured that it was just a moment. I asked her 'How did you deal with it'. She said, 'I didn't know the word. I had no one around me.'"

Masaba Gupta On Motherhood Challenges

Earlier, Masaba Gupta shared a candid account of her postpartum struggles at the Dubai launch of Ladies Who Lead. Despite achieving great success in her career, the designer revealed that her mental health had hit an all-time low after giving birth to her daughter, Matara.

While she didn't experience postpartum depression, she faced a different kind of challenge. Masaba's drive to push through these tough moments stemmed from her desire to set a strong example for her daughter, wanting to tell her one day that it's possible to balance motherhood and ambition. "I'm a beast right now, and I'm loving every minute of it," she said.

Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Misra in January last year. The couple welcomed their baby girl on October 11, 2024.

