Neena Gupta On Reclaiming Her Life: "Those Who Comment 'How Can She Show Her Legs At This Age' Are Jealous"

Neena Gupta is an inspiration for generations to come. The actress first broke social norms when she had a child out of wedlock in the 80s. According to the actress, she was not even given enough chance to open up about the same. “I was portrayed as something totally different earlier. What was put in newspapers and magazines—most of it, they told me, was ‘made on the table'. Mere baare mein aise stories likha jiske sir-pair bhi nahi [they wrote stories about me that had no basis],” Neena said to The Nod in a recent interview.

This was the time when Neena thought of Instagram as the best platform to express herself. “It started with me wanting to tell people I'm not like what they write. I wanted to show who I am,” she explained.

From her chic looks from various photoshoots, professional commitments, BTS from various sets, cooking experiments, love for staying home, sweet and supportive collaborative posts with her daughter Masaba and enjoying baiting trolls, Neena's profile is an unfiltered narrative of her life and choices. “Log sochte hai ki iss umar mein apni taange dikhati hai. Jo likhte hai woh jalte hai ki unki aisi tange nahi hai. [People think, how can she show her legs at this age. Those who comment like that are jealous that they don't have legs like mine.],” she jokingly shared.

In the same conversation, Neena explained her social media strategy, saying, “Main isliye post nahi karti hoon ki mere followers bade [I don't post to increase my followers]. If from my heart I feel I must say this, only then.”

The celebrity also talked about her version of “living life on her own terms”. She mentioned having had to surrender her control was crucial for her at various pivotal turns in her life. She shared, “Kya hai, this whole sentence is all wrong—no one I have seen has ‘lived life on their own terms'. God will not give you everything. Woh thoda sa rakh leta hai apne paas [he keeps a little for himself],” adding, “What I have done is accepted and tried to enjoy what I have. What else can you do?”

Neena Gupta has made it clear that the key to wellness is accepting your flaws and showing your real version to the world.

