Ranveer Singh Launches Fermented Protein Powder For Rs 3000 Per Kg, Experts Decode What It Is

Ranveer Singh isn't bringing energy to just the big screen anymore. He's bringing it to your shaker bottle too. The 40-year-old actor, often known for his high-octane roles, has entered the protein supplement game with the launch of SuperYou Pro, a fermented yeast protein powder he claims is "the smartest protein on the planet".

On Instagram, he announced it with a bold statement: "The future of protein is here and it's fermented". But beyond the flashy tagline, what exactly is this protein, and does the science shake, sorry, stack up?

We spoke to experts.

What Ranveer's Brand Is Claiming

SuperYou Pro isn't your regular whey or plant-based blend. Here's what the brand says you're getting per scoop, according to the brand:

24g of clean, vegan, gut-friendly protein

All 9 essential amino acids + BCAAs (the ones that help muscles repair and grow)

PDCAAS score of 1.0 - the highest protein quality rating, matching whey

Smooth, non-chalky texture

No dairy, no soy, no gluten

Naturally sweetened with monk fruit

Enhanced with probiotics and digestive enzymes

The brand also claims that it uses bio-fermentation technology, which is the "future of protein science".

The product is priced at around Rs 3,000/kg and aims to grab a slice of India's Rs 4,000-crore protein powder market.

"We wanted to bring this revolutionary technology to India and create a protein powder that's truly ahead of its time. Bio-fermented yeast protein is the future. It performs like whey, tastes great, but without any of the gut discomfort. Our goal with Pro is to make high-performance protein inclusive, clean, and easy to consume without the fuss," said Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou.

Speaking on the same, Ranveer Singh, co-founder of SuperYou, shared with media, "When we learnt about it, the innovative bio-fermented yeast protein, we knew we had something revolutionary on our hands. SuperYou Pro is a breakthrough that brings the best of both worlds: the simplicity of plant-based protein and the high performance of whey. It's a great gut-loving, clean and complete protein powder - it's the love your muscles deserve."

What Exactly Is Fermented Yeast Protein?

According to Dr Archana Batra, a Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, yeast protein starts with Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the same microorganism used in bread and beer. But here, it's cultivated in steel tanks, not bakeries. Through bio-fermentation, the yeast produces high-quality protein, which is then purified, dried, and turned into powder.

"It's not live yeast like bread - it's purified protein from yeast. If this yeast protein really has a PDCAAS score of 1, it means nutritionally it can compete with whey," she says.

To put it simply, this protein powder is made in a lab from yeast, it has the same "quality score" as whey, and it's easier on digestion. The big draw? It's vegan, allergen-friendly, and more eco-friendly than animal-derived proteins.

India's protein powder market is worth Rs 4,000 crore. Photo: Unsplash

However, Dr Batra warns, "There are no publicly available, peer-reviewed studies specifically testing this product. For now, we can only rely on the brand's claims."

How Does It Compare To Whey?

According to Ranveer's post, their protein powder is as efficacious as whey. Dr Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Nutritionist, acknowledges the appeal but keeps it practical.

She says, "Fermented protein may be as good as whey for general health and moderate training, but the decision should be based on dietary preferences, tolerances, and performance needs - not just a celebrity endorsement."

She points out that whey is still considered the gold standard for muscle recovery due to its leucine content (the amount or percentage of the essential amino acid).

The 'fermented' protein powder. Photo: SuperYou Pro

"The primary benefit of fermented protein is its digestibility: no bloating, gut-friendly. But for the hardcore athlete pushing for muscle hypertrophy, whey probably offers some advantage," she says.

That said, she also adds, "Research shows fermentation can boost protein digestibility scores close to 1.0, which is very respectable and makes it an excellent choice for those who cannot tolerate dairy."

Where The Brand Gains Points

For Dietician Komal Malik, head dietician at Asian Hospital, the product's strength lies in both innovation and validation.

"This is powered by one of the world's most advanced protein technologies. The protein comes from fermented yeast, is vegan, complete, and gut-friendly. What's more, it has the same net protein utilisation as whey," she says.

She also emphasises the credibility factor, "It's validated through NABL protein certification, checked by SGS China and SciEp Australia, and manufactured in US FDA and GMP-certified facilities."

The Pros And Cons

Dr Kathuria says that fermented protein is an emerging category in sports and wellness nutrition. She further points out that research, including a 2023 review in Frontiers in Nutrition, shows that fermentation can improve the protein digestibility score (PDCAAS) close to 1.0 - similar to high-quality animal proteins.

The process reduces anti-nutritional factors like phytates, increases amino acids and enhances bioavailability, thus bridging quite a lot of the distance with whey, at least for the non-athlete population or those who cannot tolerate dairy.

Here's a quick guide of the pros and cons, according to the experts:

The pros:

Suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and those with dairy or soy intolerance

Environmentally more sustainable than animal proteins

Easier on digestion compared to whey for sensitive stomachs

Backed by credible lab certifications

Close match to whey in amino acid profile

The cautions

Slightly less leucine than whey, which could matter for elite muscle building

No product-specific published clinical trials yet

Premium price compared to standard whey or pea protein blends

Experts also suggest that those with yeast sensitivity should avoid it, and although purified protein is generally safe, consult a doctor if in doubt.

Shake Shake Shake

Fermented yeast protein is genuinely exciting - not just because a Bollywood star is selling it, but because the technology behind it has real nutritional merit. It may not dethrone whey for professional athletes, but for most people seeking a clean, high-quality, gut-friendly protein, it could be a solid alternative.

As Dr Batra concludes, "If the brand's claims hold true, this could be revolutionary for vegans and anyone avoiding dairy. But until we see more independent studies, whey remains the tested benchmark."

If you're open to innovation and willing to trust the early science (and Ranveer Singh), SuperYou Pro could be worth a try. But if you prefer decades of proven results, whey still holds its title - for now.