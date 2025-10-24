Deepika Padukone Trolls Ranveer Singh On Date In New Abu Dhabi Tourism Ad: "Bond Who Forgot To Shave"

Since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the first Bollywood couple to represent Abu Dhabi, we can only expect a deeper insight into touring the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Singh has been the brand ambassador of 'Experience Abu Dhabi' since 2023, and this year, Padukone has joined him as the new regional brand ambassador.

In the latest ad for the travel campaign, the couple can be seen on a shopping spree in The Galleria, Abu Dhabi. It's an upscale shopping and fine-dining destination. From high-end accessory and clothing brands to gourmet joints and luxury jewellery brands, this mall is a flourishing ecosystem for tourists and locals alike.

"Are You Stalking Me?" Ranveer Singh Questions Deepika Padukone

The ad begins with the two actors on escalators, Deepika is going up, while Ranveer is coming down. "Followed me to Abu Dhabi.. Are you stalking me?" asked the Dhurandhar actor.

"So what are we playing tonight? Are we in a rom-com or a spy-thriller," Ranveer continues with his question when Deepika hands him an envelope. "It's a date, Then!" reads the letter.

The couple begin their shopping. Deepika picks a suit and asks, "What if I'm a double agent on a vacation?"

"I want to be a motorhead," replies Ranveer. Deepika asks him if she could be a serial socialite.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Go On A Dinner Date In Abu Dhabi

In the latter part of the ad, the couple is seen dining in a high-end restaurant. Deepika dons a stunning red gown, featuring off-shoulder sleeves. Ranveer, on the other hand, arrives looking dapper in a suit.

When he sits, Deepika slides a coaster with 'Happy Anniversary' engraved on it and their cartoon figures hugging each other.

"You look ravishing," says Ranveer while praising Deepika. "You look like Bond... who forgot to shave," jokes Deepika and both of them burst into laughter.

"This role-play stuff is too cheesy," notes Ranveer.

It ends with Deepika asking Ranveer, "So, what's Abu Dhabi got for us tomorrow?"

What do you think about their chemistry? Before going viral with this advertisement, the couple broke the internet on Diwali by sharing their daughter Dua's image on Instagram.

