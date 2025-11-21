Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Attend Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi's VIP Opening

From a Delhi wedding to the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi — Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are on a spree to make power-packed appearances together. The two Bollywood superstars joined a VIP lineup of celebrities from across film, television, music, art, and culture on Thursday evening (November 20), two days before the museum opens to the public.

Salman, Shah Rukh, And Other Celebrities

For the occasion, Salman Khan wore a grey suit, while Shah Rukh Khan opted for a black blazer over a white shirt.

The Khans joined an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Abu Dhabi resident and global TV icon Steve Harvey; acclaimed special-effects designer and MythBusters star Adam Savage; and rising Hollywood talents David Iacono and Audrina Miranda, stars of the recent Jurassic World movie.

Also in attendance were award-winning producer and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz; celebrated actors Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian); Tunisian-Italian model and cultural icon Afef Jnifen; and a host of other distinguished guests, as shared by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Photo Credit: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The actors experienced the museum's immersive displays that bring natural history to life and witnessed key highlights such as “Stan” — a 67-million-year-old fossilized T. rex skeleton, one of the best-preserved examples ever discovered.

Photo Credit: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

About the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the largest institution of its kind in the Middle East, has a special focus on the natural history of the Emirates and the wider region.

Its galleries take visitors back seven million years, to a time when the Arabian climate was vastly different — a lush, savannah-like landscape teeming with now-extinct animals, including a giant elephant with four tusks, which is also on display.

Photo Credit: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The museum's atrium houses the world's first-ever display of a sauropod dinosaur herd, with five species of these long-necked giants standing majestically to welcome visitors.

Deeper inside, another world-first awaits: a display featuring Tyrannosaurus rex specimens locked in battle over a Triceratops carcass — the first time two fossilized T. rexes have been exhibited in such a dynamic scene.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi joins a growing community of world-class institutions on Saadiyat Island, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

Together, these institutions define the Saadiyat Cultural District as a global destination for culture, creativity, and cross-disciplinary exchange — a place where art, science, and heritage come together to inspire future generations.