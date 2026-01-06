Who Is The Viral Big-Eyed Mystery Woman In Pics At Bengaluru Construction Sites? Internet Finds Out

When you drive through a city, you often spot new outlets of a popular restaurant chain, a new market that you have not explored yet because you did not know about it, bizarre messages written on the back of autorickshaws, and a building under construction.

If your neck is not buried inside your phone, an everyday ride through a familiar city can inspire storytelling. The same happened with a Maharashtrian woman (@unitechy), who lives in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

She spotted something unusual whenever she travelled to any place in the state, outside Bengaluru. It was an image of a saree-clad woman with her kohl-lined eyes wide open, hanging from buildings under construction.

Woman's Image Hanging From Buildings Under Construction In Karnataka

Seeing the poster multiple times, she clicked a picture, trying to figure out the identity of the woman. She even tried zooming in with Google Lens, but could not find the person in the posters.

Finally, she posted about it on X (formerly known as Twitter). She wrote, "I see this woman everywhere in Karnataka, outside Bangalore, where there's a construction happening. I tried Google Lens to check for discussions, but can't find any details. Who is she?"

I see this woman everywhere in Karnataka outside bangalore where there's a construction happening. I tried google lens to check for discussions but can't find any details. Who is she? pic.twitter.com/RAgMDXXJMt — unc unitechy (@unitechy) January 5, 2026

X Users React To The Woman's Picture Hanging From Construction Sites In Karnataka

The Bengaluru woman posted about the unusual sightings near the under-construction buildings in Karnataka on January 5, 2026, and since then, the post has garnered 3.2 million views.

This lady is Niharika Rao, a You Tuber. Hundreds of people in Karnataka are putting up her photo in front of their shops, houses, farms to ward off negativity (drishti)



This, is the true power of feminism pic.twitter.com/xsPRbFX7OD — 𝕲𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖍 * (@ggganeshh) May 16, 2024

A user wrote, "This is a nazarbattu (an equivalent to an evil eye to keep negative energies away) for the construction."

Another took the help of Grok to locate the woman in the poster.

A third added that it was hung on construction sites to protect them from negative energies.

A fourth wrote, "Nazar kavach, but really strange that people are using this. It's mostly a devil-shaped face with a red tongue. Maybe a meme trend."

Nazar kavach but really strange that people are using this. It's mostly a devil shaped face with red tongue. May be a meme trend — Akshay G Jain (@Ajain112) January 5, 2026

An X user shared a screenshot of his query on an AI platform. The bot identified the woman as Niharika Rao, a Karnataka-based YouTuber. It added that her surprised expression from a 2023 viral video clip evolved into a meme on social media. The evaluation further revealed that locals have been using the humorous image and calling it a 'Dristi Gombe' charm to ward off evil eye.

Another user jokingly commented, "It's a demonic sigil that comes after thieves if they steal anything."

The internet continues to remain surprised as more and more users are sharing her poster hanging across Bengaluru markets.

Also Read | Travelling To Bali? An Indian Passport And Visa May Not Be Enough As Island Plans New Money Rules