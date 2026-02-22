Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram Flower Has Links To Karnataka Temple Art, Claims Australian Influencer

Louis Vuitton's bags, trunks, and custom pieces can be recognised among hundreds of similar products. How? Thanks to the brand's iconic monogram. LV's monogram carries a unique history, and the brand celebrated 130 years of the legendary design on January 11, 2026.

But who inspired the motifs and geometrical patterns of the monogram? According to Liam Richards, an Australian travel influencer, the brand's iconic four-petal flower has Indian origins. He recently visited a 12th-century temple in Karnataka and spotted the identical design on one of the carvings.

Liam Richards recently posted a video on YouTube, where he visited the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka. It was built in the 12th century, commissioned by King Vishnuvardhana on the banks of the Yagachi River.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it stands on a star-shaped platform. The art historian Adam Hardy categorises the architectural style as a single-shrine construction with soapstone as its base material. It is known for its exquisite craftsmanship - detailed carvings of musicians, gods, goddesses, and dancers, along with a collection of 80 figures of celestial nymphs in various poses.

"Dude, up here, there is a Louis Vuitton belt design," he said, while zooming in on a stone figure. Photo: Liam Richards/ YouTube

When Liam Richards visited the temple, he was taken aback by the beauty and skill with which the ancient structure was built. Reportedly, the construction took 103 years to complete. Pointing to one of the sculptures, he noted, "The details are out of this world. It's insane. I don't know how else to explain it."

In the latter part of the video, the influencer spots something interesting on a sculpture. He was explaining how artisans carved belts around the figures, which looked like leather straps. "Dude, up here, there is a Louis Vuitton belt design," he said, while zooming in on a stone figure.

It had the identical four-petal flowers that are among the identifiers of the popular French luxury brand. "This is where Louis Vuitton stole their design ideas from," he said.

Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram

The official website of Louis Vuitton narrates a different tale of how its iconic monogram came into existence. In 1857, Louis Vuitton welcomed his son, Georges, who took over the management of the store on Rue Scribe in Paris in 1880.

In 1895, he was searching for a new motif that would become a signature emblem of the brand. In 1896, he designed the monogram. "Inspired by Art Nouveau, Japonism, and Gothic heraldic art, Georges created the now-iconic Monogram canvas - combining geometrical floral motifs with the initials "LV" - a tribute to his father, who passed away in 1892," reads an excerpt.

The interlocking LV initials, a four-rounded-petal flower, a four-pointed flower inside a rhombus shape, and a star are the identifiers of Louis Vuitton's exclusive range of products.

Not just Louis Vuitton's monogram, but the brand itself has a strong connection with India. Its iconic trunks were popular among Indian royals, including Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, Punjab, Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda and the kings of Jammu and Kashmir.

In fact, Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala reportedly owned 60 LV trunks, each of which was customised to cater to his needs while travelling abroad. He had special compartments for his shoes, suits, finest ensembles, swords, turbans, jewels, and other essentials.

If Liam Richards's claims about LV's monogram flower are true, it would not be the first time that Indian artisans did not receive their due credit. Brands across the world, especially in the fashion industry, have been designing Indian-inspired couture and accessories and selling them for exorbitant prices, but without mentioning their source of inspiration.

