Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years Of Its Iconic Monogram Once Loved By Indian Royals

Owning a Louis Vuitton item is a luxury even today, but it used to be an acquired taste for the Indian royals in the 1900s. Back in the days, when the world considered Indian traditions and Indians barbaric, Indian royals were quietly investing and collecting heritage items that today cost a fortune.

Among Maharajas, Louis Vuitton trunks were quite popular. Many even got them customised to fit their needs and essentials. As the international luxury fashion brand gears up to celebrate the 130th anniversary of its iconic monogram on January 11, 2026, it has released a special collection.

Indian Royals And Their Favourite Louis Vuitton Trunks

In the 1850s, Louis Vuitton introduced flat-topped trunks. It was a genius innovation. Why? If you can find old images, you will realise that trunks came with a curved top. But a flat top allowed people to top one over the other. Hence, the brand changed the way people travelled. Not to mention how other brands copied the efficient and practical design.

In those days, when royals used to travel, they used trunks - metal-based luggage with hidden pockets and sturdy locks, making break-in almost impossible. It's only today that we carry 'so-called lightweight' bags with wheels.

Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, the last ruling monarch of the princely state of Kapurthala under the British Raj, led a grand lifestyle. He was a fan of everything French, and by the 1900s, he reportedly had a collection of over 60 LV trunks. Each of those luxury trunks was customised to carry personal essentials and fine apparel.

The Louis Vuitton monogram comprises interlocking LV initials, a four-rounded-petal flower, a four-pointed flower inside a rhombus shape, and a star. Photo: Louis Vuitton

Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda was also among LV's loyal clientele in the 1920s. He got a Torino suitcase custom-made with a compartment, made in ivory and vermeil, for toiletries, a shoe trunk, and a case dedicated to tea, because even if you travel throughout the world, nothing matches the charm and comfort of Indian chai.

The kings of Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly been purchasing Louis Vuitton since 1919. When Hari Singh succeeded his uncle Pratap Singh in 1925, he got a custom trunk made for carrying his sporting wardrobe and even equipment for polo. These luxurious trunks had a space to store his mallets.

130 Years Of Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram

On January 11, the international fashion brand will be celebrating 130 years of its iconic monogram. These are 'five icons that define Louis Vuitton's heritage codes'.

According to the official website, the heritage design was "conceived amid Paris' artistic bloom, the iconic design was created in tribute to Georges Vuitton's father in a fusion of inspirations from kitchen tiles in the family's Asnieres home and Neo-Gothic art."

The interlocking LV initials, a four-rounded-petal flower, a four-pointed flower inside a rhombus shape, and a star - these are not mere symbols, but the identity of Louis Vuitton luggage and bags.

To mark the 130th anniversary of the legendary monogram, LV has introduced Monogram Anniversary Collections. Originating in Paris, Louis Vuitton is now a global brand, and its bags are not only synonymous with luxury but also with packing a little extra.

