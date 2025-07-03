Check Out Louis Vuitton's All New Indian Autorickshaw Inspired Monogram Handbag

Louis Vuitton recently showcased its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection that has created quite a stir in the fashion universe. This like spearheaded by Pharell Williams saw India taking centrestage on the runway. The showcase was a tribute to the Indian culture that featured designs inspired by the indigenous craftsmanship in the country. The French luxury fashion house is grabbing headlines for its rather unique handbag shaped like an autorickshaw. This shows a seamless blend of Indian street culture with luxury that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs amidst the netizens.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/diet_paratha

An eye catching video of Louis Vuitton's autorickshaw handbag was shared on Instagram by creator, Diet Paratha along with the caption, "Did this bag just colonise me? Jokingggggg... NRI's bout to go crazy for this one tho. Really wish they put this one on the runway last night. This was on display on a top of a shelf at the re-see this morning. @louisvuitton SS26."

Just like the iconic autorickshaw makes its way through the Indian streets full of hustle-bustle, the Louis Vuitton autorickshaw bag has been reimagined in luxury canvas with the brand's signature monogram print. It is complete with its mini wheels and handles made out of the finest camel hued leather. All in all, this sculptured creation bridges boundaries between street culture and high fashion.

The quirky silhouette of the bag is not new to Louis Vuitton since the brand has previously released bags in the shaped of aeroplanes, dolphins and even lobsters. However, this autorickshaw handbag stands out as it gives a playful shoutout to the Indian street culture. This fun creation is expected to be carried by the brand with a pricetag that makes jaws drop, but its true value lies not just in its brand name but also in its concept and carftsmanship.

The Louis Vuitton autorickshaw bag is ready to take the fashion gulliesby storm.

