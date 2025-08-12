Angelina Jolie To Sell $24.5 Million Los Angeles Home And Relocate Out Of The US

Angelina Jolie is preparing to bid farewell to her historic Los Angeles (L.A.) home as she plans to move abroad with her family. The actress, who purchased the stunning property in 2017 for USD 24.5 million, has been living there due to a custody arrangement with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. With their twins Knox and Vivienne turning 18 next year, Jolie is now eager to relocate and start a new chapter in her life.

A source close to the development told PEOPLE, “Angelina Jolie never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."

Angelina Jolie's house in LA. Photo: YouTube/LuxuryLane

"She plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles," added the source.

About Angelina Jolie's Historic Home

Angelina Jolie's L.A. estate spans 11,000 square feet. The mansion comes with six bedrooms, ten bathrooms and sprawling gardens. Its other impressive features include four fireplaces, a vast wine cellar, a tea house, stunning views of the Griffith Observatory and a pool flanked by cascading fountains.

During the pandemic, the actress sheltered here with her children and even provided refuge to friends who were displaced by the area wildfires earlier this year.

The one-of-a-kind property was previously owned by director Cecil B. DeMille, who bought the house for under USD 28,000 in 1916. Charlie Chaplin also lived in a neighbouring house, but after he moved out, DeMille combined the two properties to create the iconic estate.

A glimpse of Angelina Jolie's house. Photo: YouTube/LuxuryLane

Angelina Jolie's desire to leave Los Angeles stems from her longing for a more peaceful and private life. She's been open about her love for Cambodia, where she adopted her eldest son Maddox. Now, she plans to spend quality time there and visit family members around the world.

Angelina Jolie plans to make some minor improvements before putting the property on the market, potentially surpassing the original purchase price due to its historical significance and prime location in Los Feliz.