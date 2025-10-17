Why Some Gymbros Are Buying Breast Milk As Protein For Muscle Gain

A strange new fitness trend has taken over parts of the United States, and it's raising quite a few eyebrows.

Bodybuilders-always on the hunt for the next big thing in muscle growth-are now turning to an unlikely source: human breastmilk.

Yes, you read that right.

What

In what can only be described as one of the most bizarre fitness fads yet, new mothers are selling their breastmilk online to gym enthusiasts who believe it holds some kind of secret muscle-building power.

According to a VICE report, "We're talking thousands of dollars a month, sometimes a day, all thanks to a steady flow of demand from struggling parents and gym bros with a taste for human protein."

The demand has become so intense that many mothers have started seeing it as a side hustle.

But while social media may be driving curiosity and sales, experts are not impressed. In fact, some are calling it not just ineffective but potentially dangerous.

What Are The Experts Saying

Healthcare professional and content creator Dr Kunal Sood recently addressed the issue in an Instagram video that quickly went viral.

"Some moms are actually selling breastmilk to bodybuilders, claiming it helps build muscle. But does it actually work? Nutritionally, breastmilk isn't designed for adults or performance enhancement," he said.

He broke it down further, comparing breastmilk to more conventional sources of protein: "It's nearly 88 per cent water with only 2.5 g of protein per cup compared to 7.9 g in cow's milk and 28 g in most protein powders." In short, it's not just expensive-it's inefficient.

Dr Sood also pointed out the complete lack of scientific backing behind the idea that breastmilk can enhance strength or muscle growth. "There's zero scientific evidence that breastmilk enhances muscle growth," he said, adding that unlike breastmilk, "whey protein is well studied, improves nitrogen balance, and supports muscle protein synthesis over time."

The medical concerns don't stop at inefficacy. Buying and consuming human milk from unregulated online sources comes with its own set of serious risks. As Dr Sood warned, "Buying breastmilk online also poses real safety risks, including bacterial contamination, disease transmission, and exposure to unknown medications or hormones."

He summed it up bluntly: "If the goal is strength, breastmilk isn't the shortcut. It's an unregulated gamble with less protein than a glass of milk. Would you ever try something like this for gains?"

Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic also agrees and tells NDTV that, "The consumption of human breast milk by adults, particularly within bodybuilding and wellness communities, occasionally garners viral attention under the premise that it is the ultimate "superfood" for muscle development and overall well-being. However, a close look at the science reveals this practice is unnecessary, impractical, and carries potential health risks."

She further adds that breast milk is undoubtedly nature's perfect food-but for its intended recipient: the infant.

The Protein Math Doesn't Add Up

Chawla says the primary reason adults, particularly those seeking muscle hypertrophy, consume protein is to stimulate Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS).

This typically requires a minimum of 20 to 30 grams of high-quality protein per serving. Human breast milk contains only about 1 gram of protein per 100 millilitres.

To meet that minimum MPS threshold of 25 grams of protein, an adult would need to consume 2.5 litres (over 85 fluid ounces) of breast milk in one sitting.

"This is entirely impractical, extraordinarily expensive, and completely unsustainable for daily nutritional planning compared to a single scoop of whey or a serving of Greek yoghurt. Furthermore, the fat and carbohydrate composition is optimised for a baby's rapid weight gain, not an adult's body composition goals.

The Unacceptable Health Risk

Chawla says, beyond the poor cost-to-protein ratio, the safety profile is a major concern.

When sourced outside of regulated medical channels, unpasteurized human milk poses a significant and avoidable risk of transmitting infectious diseases, including bacterial contamination, HIV, and Hepatitis.

"As a healthcare professional, I must strongly caution against consuming any unregulated bodily fluid," she adds.

Bottomline

The fascination with unconventional supplements isn't new. Fitness culture has seen everything from raw egg diets to snake venom extracts being touted as miracle muscle builders.

But this latest trend seems to have crossed into even stranger territory. While some gym enthusiasts swear by their "all-natural" milk gains, science seems to be telling a very different story.