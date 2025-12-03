Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Coach Explains How To Fix Carb-Heavy Indian Lunches

For many Indians, lunchtime feels wholesome, comforting and familiar - a plate filled with rotis, a bowl of sabzi and perhaps a small serving of rice. But according to celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who works with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kangana Ranaut, this everyday combination is often far less balanced than it appears.

In a recent Instagram post, he pointed out that most Indian meals unintentionally become "carbs on top of carbs", leaving little space for protein, fibre or essential nutrients that keep the body energised.

His post breaks down why our plates tend to be heavily skewed toward carbohydrates and what small changes can transform an ordinary meal into a nourishing one.

Rethinking The 'Roti-Sabzi' Routine

A typical Indian thali leans heavily on rotis, sometimes five or more in one sitting. Siddhartha Singh explains that while chapatis are a staple, eating too many can disrupt blood sugar levels and make weight management tougher.

He advises sticking to one or two instead, adding that reducing excess rotis frees up space for other nutrients without taking away the satisfaction of a hearty meal.

When Vegetables Add To The Carb Load

Potato-based dishes like aloo ki sabzi are household favourites, but as Siddhartha Singh highlights, potatoes are carbohydrates too. He stresses that this doesn't make homemade sabzi "bad", but portion control matters.

Building Volume With Fibre

One of the easiest ways to improve a meal is to add raw vegetables. Siddhartha Singh recommends including a small bowl of salad to bring in fibre and roughage. This addition supports digestion, keeps hunger at bay for longer and packs in vitamins without adding unnecessary calories.

Making Protein Non-Negotiable

"What's missing here is protein," Siddhartha Singh notes in the post. He suggests opting for convenient, high-protein additions such as Greek yoghurt, which offers nearly 20 grams of protein in half a cup. For those who prefer alternatives, paneer works just as well.

A Small Shift With Big Impact

By adjusting roti portions, reducing carb-heavy sabzis, adding fibre and incorporating protein, the once carb-dominant plate becomes more balanced and nourishing. "This small adjustment can make a huge difference in your fitness journey," he concludes.

The fitness trainer reminds us that smart eating is as essential as consistent training.

