Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Shares Leg Day Mistakes To Avoid For Stronger Lower Body

When it comes to working out, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement and push ourselves to do more. Even the most dedicated fitness enthusiasts can fall into bad habits that might be hindering their progress or, worse, putting them at risk of injury. That's why it's essential to take a step back, assess our routine, and make adjustments to ensure we're getting the most out of our workouts while staying safe.

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, known for training stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, has spotlighted three common errors people make during leg exercises. In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "Stop ruining your leg day before it even starts. Warm up right, fuel light, lift smart. Your legs will thank you."

Three Leg Day Mistakes To Avoid

1. No cardio before legs

Siddhartha advises against doing cardio before leg day, as it can drain your energy levels and leave you fatigued for the more intense leg workout. Instead, prioritise your leg exercises when you're fresh to ensure you have enough energy to complete the routine effectively.

2. Don't eat a lot before leg day

The trainer warns against eating a large meal before leg day. It can make you feel weighed down and sluggish, hindering your ability to perform at your best during intense leg exercises. He said, "You are gonna put a lot of effort and energy into doing your legs. Yes, have something which has carbohydrates before your legs, but don't eat so much while doing your legs, you feel like everything is gonna come out."

3. Warm up gradually

A proper warm-up is important before leg exercises. It directly impacts both the effectiveness and safety of your workout. “Make sure your first set is not your heaviest set; you might get injured, so make sure you are doing lighter sets first and then warm up to a set that is heavy," Siddhartha said.

Incorporate Siddhartha's expert tips to optimise your leg day routine for better results and a safer, more effective workout.

