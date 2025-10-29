Fitness Trainer Breaks Down 5 Factors That Influence Weight Loss In South Asian Women

Losing weight can be a daunting task, especially for South Asian women who often face unique challenges in their fitness journey.

Desi traditional diets often comprise a mix of flavorful curries, fragrant spices and staple carbohydrates like rice and roti. While nutritious, these foods are often seen as obstacles to weight loss. There are some other factors that can hinder your weight loss.

In a post shared on Instagram, Bangladeshi-Canadian fitness trainer Lamisaa Mahmud shared 5 surprising factors that can impact weight loss in South Asian women. Lamisaa said, "So many of us grow up hearing 'it runs in the family' or 'that's just your genes'. Genetics play a role, but they don't define your results.”

She added, “Reminder: being South Asian doesn't mean you're doomed to struggle with your weight. It means you have to be smarter, more intentional, and willing to rewrite the habits we grew up with. You're not stuck, you're in control.”

Factors That Influence Weight Loss In South Asian Women

1. Nutrition

Our plates often brim with rice, roti, curries and fried foods and all too frequently our answer is to simply eat less. "Severe restriction slows metabolism, increases cravings, and makes consistency impossible. Instead, focus on portion control, prioritising protein, and keeping your cultural foods in the plan,” Lamisaa said.

2. Chronic stress and pressure

In many South Asian households, the pressure is high due to endless expectations, heavy family responsibilities and constant commentary on body shape or weight. This prolonged stress drives up levels of the hormone Cortisol in your body. "It impacts cravings, sleep, and fat storage. It's not just about calories; your environment affects your results," she added.

3. Movement

Many of us weren't encouraged to be active, especially with weights, but strength training is the biggest tool we have to boost metabolism and change our body shape.

4. Mindset and environment

Lamisaa mentioned, "Growing up with comments like 'don't eat too much' or 'you've gained weight' can affect how we see ourselves. Shifting your mindset from shame to self-care makes the journey sustainable."

5. Consistency

Most women don't struggle because they “don't know what to do.” They struggle because they stop too early or jump between quick fixes. Sticking to one plan long enough is where change happens.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.